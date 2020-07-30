Middlesbrough join Crystal Palace in pursuit of player

Middlesbrough have reportedly entered the race for Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass, with Portsmouth.co.uk reporting that Boro have joined Crystal Palace in the race for the 22-year-old shot stopper.

Bass has been a regular for Pompey for much of the current season, appearing on 25 occasions across all competitions for the South Coast club as Kenny Jackett’s men suffered play-off heartache once again.

His fine performances between the sticks have clearly not gone unnoticed with Palace having been long time admirers of the young keeper, with Boro only recently registering an interest in the player’s services.

The keeper is under contract at Fratton Park until 2023 and would no doubt command a substantial fee this summer with the club viewing him as a key member of the current squad.

Originally starting his career in the club’s youth academy, Bass has since gone on to make a total of 29 appearances for his boyhood club to date.

The Verdict

The addition of Bass would certainly be a signal of intent by Boro, with the young keeper being viewed as one of the best up and coming players in his position outside of England’s top two divisions.

It is clear that Neil Warnock is keen to strengthen several key areas of his new side, with the goalkeeping position forming one of the main cornerstones of any starting eleven.

Whether Pompey would be willing to part with one of their best players remains to be seen, however the type of financial package that Boro can put together will no doubt tempt them into cashing in if a bid does indeed come forward.