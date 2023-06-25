Michael Carrick is currently tasked with assembling a squad at Middlesbrough that is able to compete for automatic promotion during the upcoming 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Boro secured a play-off spot last time out, however, they were narrowly beaten by Coventry City in the semi-finals, denying Carrick a dream start in the infancy of his managerial career.

Proving to be effective recruiters, when using both the loan and permanent markets, it remains to be seen if Boro can succeed during the latest transfer window, with there being scope for the Teesside club to be a little bit more ambitious when considering the direction the club are seemingly going in.

Subsequently, Middlesbrough are set to compete with newly-promoted Premier League clubs Burnley and Sheffield United for a rising Man City starlet.

Which Man City player are Middlesbrough set to compete with Burnley and Sheffield United for?

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel, Boro are the latest team to show an interest in Man City goalkeeper James Trafford who will be looking to impress during the Euro U21 Championships.

The Teesside club struck a loan agreement for a goalkepeer with the treble winners last time out, bringing Zack Steffen to the Riverside and they are now casting their eyes over Trafford.

Trafford kept 22 clean sheets in League One last time out during a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, in a season where the Trotters were beaten in the semi-finals of the third tier play-offs.

As detailed in the report, Sheffield United are also keen on the young goalkeeper, whilst a recent report from Football Insider has revealed that Burnley have opened talks with the Premier League champions.

Should Middlesbrough strengthen their interest in Man City goalkeeper James Trafford?

As revealed in the report, City are open to both loan and permanent offers this summer, and whilst there would likely be opportunities at both Premier League clubs in pursuit, he would naturally have a much better chance in the Championship with Boro.

It would be interesting to see what the plan would be from Middlesbrough as they could be scope for Boro to put forward an initial loan agreement with an option to buy being included if the Teessiders can secure promotion.

Trafford is a fantastic talent who proved last season that he is ready for a Championship opportunity, whilst his incredibly high ceiling makes his permanent pursuit more than worthwhile.