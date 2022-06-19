Middlesbrough join Birmingham and Rangers in Crystal Palace player pursuit

Following narrowly missing out on the Championship play-off spots, Middlesbrough will be striving to mount a promotion push when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

Chris Wilder will be hoping to exit the window with his squad in better shape than how he started it, with the goalkeeping department a seeming priority.

Middlesbrough have today been linked with a move for Crystal Palace shot-stopper Jack Butland, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

A previous report from The Sun claimed that Rangers and Bournemouth were weighing up moves for the 29-year-old, whilst Birmingham City have also been credited with an interest.

Joe Lumley has completed his transfer to Reading today on a season-long, something that could accelerate Middlesbrough’s goalkeeper search ahead of the start of the new campaign at the end of July.

The verdict

Bolstering their goalkeeping department is a top priority for Wilder this summer, and adding someone like Butland could prove to be vital.

A vastly-experienced shot-stopper at Championship level and beyond, Lumley’s shot-stopping abilities, composure when on the ball, passing range and commanding nature mean that he would be a strong addition on Teesside.

Of course, there is already lots one interest in the 29-year-old, meaning any attempt at a deal for the goalkeeper will not be straightforward.

However, Butland will have a higher chance of regular first-team football at Middlesbrough than at Bournemouth or Rangers, whilst Middlesbrough is a much more favourable destination as things stand than Birmingham, given the ongoing uncertainty at the Midlands club.