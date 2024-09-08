A viral social media campaign demanding his release from captivity, a bundle of memorable moments, and a sliding doors moment that will forever pose the question, 'What if?'; Jelle Vossen became a Middlesbrough cult icon for a number of reasons.

The Belgian striker made a long-demanded loan switch from Genk to Middlesbrough in the summer of 2014, as the #freeJelleVossen campaign finally got its wish.

It wasn't difficult to see why Teessiders were so desperate to see Vossen in a Middlesbrough shirt, as at the time, the 25-year-old had already made 12 caps for Belgium, and scored over 100 club goals in Belgian football.

Players of that ilk aren't typically made available to Championship clubs, and so his signature presented as being a major coup for Boro boss Aitor Karanka, who was preparing to embark on his first full season as Middlesbrough manager.

Football League World takes a look back at Vossen's time on Teesside, his instant cult status among supporters, and how he may well have came inches away from changing the way his Middlesbrough story ended...

Vossen becomes instant hit after social media campaign

Sometimes, it isn't necessarily the players themselves that seal their status as club classics. On some occasions, it's the fans who write their place in their team's folklore before they've even signed a contract.

That was very much the case with Vossen and Middlesbrough in 2014. As news of the Genk striker wanting the move to Teesside emerged, fans took to social media in an attempt to force through a deal themselves.

The #freeJelleVossen campaign may well have started as a tongue in cheek throwaway hashtag, but it soon became the warcry of an ever-growing band of Boro fans who were set on ensuring their club, Genk and Vossen himself knew how much they wanted him.

Spreading far and wider by the passing hour that Vossen wasn't signed, the viral campaign had even reached Belgian television, with news outlets running the story of an army of Teesside Rapunzel's calling out for their knight in shining armour. And it worked.

Vossen was credited as being the first player in history to sign for a club off the back of a hashtag campaign, birthing a new trend that is used by football fans more than ever in the present day.

Speaking on his viral campaign, Vossen told Teesside Live in 2019: "I knew it was a good feeling from even before I arrived. Boro fans really took to me.

“The whole #freejellevossen hashtag campaign on social media was good fun and showed how much fans wanted me - and they never even knew me before or had seen me play. That was very important for me. It helped me settle and play my best.

“My Twitter and social media was full of Boro fans with nice messages. I still get them now."

Vossen finally finds his goalscoring groove

So after putting Middlesbrough fans through a painful wait for his arrival, which no doubt had Teesside granting all the classic love ballads a surge in listens, surely he'd arrive and instantly start showing why Boro fans had been right to long for his signature?

Well, not entirely. In fact, as December 2014 arrived, Vossen was still yet to find the back of the net in a Middlesbrough shirt.

Luckily for Karanka, Boro had signed the likes of Kike and Patrick Bamford that summer too, both of whom ensured enough goals were being scored to keep the club winning games and in promotion contention.

But for Vossen and indeed the fanbase, it was a real anti-climax after the circus that surrounded his arrival in the first place. It was a real head-scratcher too, as the Belgian international had scored 24, 27, 25, and 19 goals respectively for Genk in the four seasons prior.

Then came a trip to Millwall in early December, with The Den hardly being an ideal venue to end a scoring drought. But that's exactly what Vossen did, and he did it in style.

Vossen's hat-trick in a 5-1 Boro win that day took the weight of the Tees Valley off his shoulders, and from there, he would go on to score four more goals in the Championship that season.

Memorable goals and 'maybe' moment sealed Vossen's place in Boro folklore

A superb hat-trick against Millwall was perhaps his greatest individual performance in a Middlesbrough shirt, with his first goal being a sublime half-volley from over his shoulder and into the far corner.

That instant classic was soon followed up by another, as in front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd at the Riverside, Vossen would fire home another half-volley in a 3-0 festive feast against Nottingham Forest.

Vossen scored arguably his most important goal during his time on Teesside in the first-leg of the 2014/15 Championship play-off semi-final, as his stooping header gave Boro the lead in the tie with Brentford at Griffin Park.

Vossen would cement his legacy as a cult icon in Middlesbrough's history in the Championship play-off final that season, one that Boro would ultimately lose 2-0 to Norwich City.

With the game still locked at 0-0, and either side of Wembley still harbouring dreams of the Premier League in equal measure, Vossen unleashed a venomous half-volley from range that thundered against the crossbar.

Had that ball flown a few inches closer to the ground, he would've scored one of the most iconic goals in the club's modern history, and by his own admission, could've drastically altered the course of his Middlesbrough story.

Speaking in the previously quoted 2019 interview with Teesside Live, Vossen said: "Hitting the bar at Wembley is something I often think about, for sure.

“It was a very important moment in my life and my career and one of those ‘maybe’ moments when everything can change. If that shot had been a fraction lower, just a centimetre maybe...

“If that shot had gone in then maybe everything would have been different. Maybe then we would have settled and took control and won the game and then been promoted.

“Maybe then Boro would be in the Premier League now. And maybe I would have stayed at Middlesbrough. I wanted to stay. I enjoyed my stay at Boro and really wanted to continue with the club.

Vossen's 2014/15 Boro stats (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 40 9 3

“I knew before the game it would be very difficult to stay at the club in the Championship because of the finances but in the Premier League it would be different. So it was a very important game for me. And that moment when I hit the bar that was an important moment.

“You can never be sure what would have happened if it had gone in, But there might have been a different story from Wembley for myself and for Boro."

Vossen signed for Burnley in the summer of 2015, but after failing to settle at Turf Moor, he returned to Genk just two months after signing for the Clarets for £2.5m.

He's been plying his trade in Belgium ever since, and as of the start of the 2024 season, the now 35-year-old is embarking on his sixth season with Belgian second division side Zulte Waregem.