Highlights Middlesbrough failed to sign any new additions before the January deadline, leaving them potentially lacking in attack.

The club's hierarchy's failure to bring in new players has let down Michael Carrick and the fans, making it a difficult task to secure a top six finish.

Carrick wanted more attacking options, but despite the arrival of Luke Thomas and Luke Ayling, the squad lacks depth and firepower.

Middlesbrough failed with a number of late January moves before the winter market shut.

Boro made a few additions to their squad last month, bringing the likes of Luke Ayling, Luke Thomas and Finn Azaz into the fold.

However, the late sale of Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa led to speculation that another forward was being sought before the market closed.

Yet no new additions arrived before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline, which could leave Michael Carrick’s squad looking a little light in attack.

Boro are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year, having reached the play-offs in the previous campaign as well.

Middlesbrough’s hectic January deadline day

Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Middlesbrough attempted to sign a number of players in the closing stages of the January window.

The journalist believes the failure to bring someone in has left Carrick with a big task on his hands to earn the club a top six finish this year.

“I understand Boro tried for a number of players on deadline day but came up short,” said Bailey, via Boro News.

“The club’s hierarchy have let Michael Carrick and the fans down.

“This Boro squad are not far off the play-offs, but now they have a huge task on their hands.

“Everyone around them brought in players, everyone around them bolstered their ranks.

“Yes, the arrival of Luke Thomas and Luke Ayling does help, it makes them stronger – but they just don’t look to have the firepower in depth.

“Josh Coburn has ran his socks of for the club, and he has the potential to be a top striker but he is not there yet, Emmanuel Latte-Lath is injured but showed glimpses but it is clear Carrick wanted more options even if those two were ready to go.

“It will be interesting to see what Boro do against Sunderland, we could see Azaz or Crooks play up-front, which just shows where they are…the easy thing to do would be to play Marcus Forss, the best striker at the club, as a striker rather than out-wide as he normally does.”

MIddlesbrough signings

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan Luke Thomas Leicester City Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Permanent Luke Ayling Leeds United Loan

Middlesbrough saw a number of players arrive in the summer as well, with Carrick needing to strengthen after key departures such as Chuba Akpom, Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer.

That quartet was a key part of the team as they earned a fourth place finish in the Championship last year.

Rogers was one arrival brought in to bolster their attacking options, but he has since signed for Villa in a deal worth a reported £15 million.

Middlesbrough are weaker than 12 months ago

The end of the January window last year left Boro in a very strong position, and placed them well to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

But, 12 months on, the team looks weaker even if there is still some great talent in the squad.

It will be a challenge to fight for another top six finish this year given the competition they face.

The lack of a new attacking signing after Rogers’ departure does seem a misstep, but avoiding signing somebody for the sake it was likely a smart decision in the long-run.