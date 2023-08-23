Highlights Middlesbrough have had a disappointing start to the season, not living up to last season's success in the play-offs.

Middlesbrough have had an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 campaign, as many predicted they would continue the large crest of momentum that took them to last season's play-off semi-finals.

Boro endured defeats to Millwall and Coventry City before getting off the mark with a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town this weekend thanks to a thunderous strike by Hayden Hackney.

So far this window, there have been nine arrivals and eight departures from the North East, most notably the sale of Chuba Akpom to Dutch Giants Ajax for a fee in the region of £12m.

With less than a fortnight left of the summer window, we've highlighted another two that could soon follow Akpom out of the exit door at the Riverside...

Josh Coburn

First on this list is young forward Josh Coburn.

Ahead of the sale of last season's golden boot winner Akpom, Boro had already moved to sign a replacement, adding Emmanuel Latte Lath from Serie A outfit Atalanta. The Ivorian then went straight into Carrick's starting XI for the draw on Saturday afternoon.

Coburn, meanwhile, has only played nine minutes this season for Boro - in part due to a pre-season in which he was hampered by injuries. This cameo came in their 3-0 defeat to Coventry while he was an unused substitute in their other two matches.

On loan at Bristol Rovers last season, the 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 35 appearances, as well as leaving an impression on Gas boss Joey Barton, who claimed he will play for England one day.

"Josh is a huge player in our team. But I think he has an enormous future out in front of him if he gets a little bit of luck with injuries, I think he could go on to play for England." Barton said back in December.

Earlier this summer, Carrick stated the right decision has to be made in the short term for his development, which could mean another loan - though that may hinge on whether Boro get one more forward through the door.

He said: "We have to do right certainly for Josh at this stage of his career but of course, we have to look after the first team as well.

"It's not a straightforward decision. We have to see how that develops, when he gets fit, see what his options are and what's best for all of us, but especially Josh."

Martin Payero

Our second player is a forgotten man at the Riverside Stadium in Martin Payero.

The Argentinian has had well below the impact the £7m fee Boro paid for him under Neil Warnock would suggest, with most of his appearances in that time coming in two seperate loan spells at Boca Juniors, for whom he featured 32 times across two seasons, as Xeneizes won the Primera Liga in 2022.

He hasn't made a league appearance for Boro since the shortest cameo possible of just 1 minute, back in April 2022 in a 1-1 draw against Swansea under then-boss Chris Wilder. In that season, he only featured 13 times for Boro.

So far this season, Payero featured in Boro's EFL Cup win against Huddersfield but hasn't made it off the bench in any of the three league matches.

Is this a sign his time at the Riverside are up and will Boro look to recoup some of the significant money paid for his services now he's in the final year of his contract? The final week and a half of the window should provide our answer.