Middlesbrough issue response to latest EFL statement regarding Derby County saga

Middlesbrough have welcomed the EFL’s clarification that the compensation that the club are seeking against Derby County for financial breaches is a ‘footballing debt’.

The Football League released their latest update regarding the Rams’ current situation on Thursday evening with the debate rumbling on as to whether or not Boro and Wycombe Wanderers’ claims should be classed as creditor debts.

The EFL have since favoured Middlesbrough’s stance on the matter over the County administrators and in order to seek a quick resolution to matters, they have requested that all parties gather to thrash out a deal to prevent Derby from liquidation.

That includes HMRC, who Derby owe ‘almost £30 million’ per Sky Sports, former owner Mel Morris who put the club into administration back in September and also the current highest bidders for the Rams – that is believed to be the Binnie Brothers.

Boro have confirmed that they will be available for any meeting or mediation required but have also taken a swipe at administrative group Quantuma for ignoring the club’s attempt to form dialogue over the situation.

Furthermore Boro have questioned once again the club’s debt with MSD Holdings, which was personally guaranteed by ex-owner Morris and also secured against Pride Park stadium – which he owns – and they believe the administrative process cannot be resolved until the MSD Holdings debt is settled.

The Verdict

The EFL’s belief that Boro and Wycombe’s claims should be settled as creditor debts is a big blow for the administrators.

It doesn’t seem like they’re backing down on the matter though but their stance could put the club in even further jeopardy.

They’ve already been granted an extension to provide proof of funding but if they keep dragging their heels with this situation then Derby County might not exist in a few months time.

It’s imperative that it gets sorted very soon so Derby can progress as a football club – whatever league that may be in – but the EFL’s latest stance does not make things easy for the club if Quantuma keep going with how they see things.