Highlights The young defender Will Fish is catching the attention of various clubs due to his talent and potential for growth.

Clubs like Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough, where technical ability is important, are interested in Fish for his playing style.

With multiple English clubs eyeing Fish, his next move after returning to Man United in the summer will be crucial for his career progression.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town are among a host of clubs that are keen on signing Manchester United centre-back Will Fish in the summer window.

Will Fish’s career so far

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks at Old Trafford, and he actually made his first-team debut for the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, he has understandably found game time hard to come by for the Red Devils, so he has had several loan spells to aid his development.

After a short stint with Stockport County, Fish has spent the past 18 months with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, establishing himself as an important figure for the Edinburgh side.

In the current campaign, he has featured 25 times, and whilst it has been a disappointing season for the club, Fish has impressed at the heart of the defence for Nick Montgomery.

Will Fish transfer latest

As it stands, the youngster is poised to return to United in the summer, but it appears he could be on the move once more.

That’s after HITC revealed that a host of clubs are keen on the defender, who has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, with the Premier League giants having a 12-month option as well.

“Fish has caught the eye of English Championship duo Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough. The player is known to both Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick after their spells working at Old Trafford and with the Manchester United academy.

“HITC Football also understands that other clubs tracking his progression are Sheffield United, Hull City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

“Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has spoken of his desire to keep Will Fish, but that looks a difficult task with a number of English sides keen on the Manchester-born stopper.”

Will Fish ready for permanent move

It’s no surprise that there is so much interest in Fish, as he is a talented defender who has the potential to get even better.

In terms of his profile, he has the physicality that you would want from a centre-back, and he combines that with technical ability which would suit the likes of Ipswich and Middlesbrough, who look to play out from the back at times.

Related Leeds United, Stoke City and Ipswich Town in transfer race for striker A young 18-year-old based in Scotland has caught the eye of multiple Championship sides

Despite his ability, the reality is that Fish is not going to get game time at United, so he needs to decide his next move carefully.

His time at Easter Road has worked out very well in terms of developing his game, and he is now ready for the next step in his career, which is likely to come this summer.

The fact McKenna and Carrick have worked with Fish in the past may give their respective clubs the edge when it comes to trying to sign the player, but it seems as though there could be plenty of attractive options on the table for the defender.

Another factor will also be what division the clubs are in, as the Tractor Boys in particular will hope to be able to offer Premier League football.

So, this is one to monitor when the window opens, and whoever does manage to sign Fish will be making a shrewd addition.