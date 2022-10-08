Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich describes thoughts on taking role

Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich is hoping to repay the club’s faith in him after he was entrusted with the managerial job on a temporary basis.

Chris Wilder’s sacking came as no surprise following the defeat to Coventry City last weekend, although the timing may have caught many off guard.

Middlesbrough deciding to change immediately after the international break certainly will have raised eyebrows with several Championship clubs including Watford, Cardiff, and Hull decided to use the time to look into other options.

But it has presented an opportunity for Percovich impress as the clubs manager alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

His spell as interim manager got off to a positive start with a 1-0 home win against Birmingham City in midweek which was much needed considering Boro’s poor run of form.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about the opportunity, Percovich spoke of pride when asked what his initial feeling after being handed temporary reigns: “So proud. Firstly, the club have the courage and the respect to give me this opportunity.

“The trust to put me in this position, it is great. Secondly, the players stand up for you. That is something great.”

It will be no surprise to anyone associated with Middlesbrough that Percovich has distanced himself from the playing success: “They run, they play, they score. I just work on the sidelines and they make me bright so I hope and I believe that I can deliver good management tomorrow (Saturday) for the first away win.”

Boro are in the process of recruiting their next manager with the club seemingly taking their time with the appointment to ensure it’s the correct one after a number of years of inconsistency.

The Verdict

Percovich has been tasked with bringing the club stability and some consistency after Wilder’s rocky tenure as manager.

There probably isn’t a more popular option to do it either with the Uruguyan being a fan favourite for his passionate touchline displays.

It might be something the players need before the next manager is appointed. Someone to reaffirm what the clubs means can give a refreshing perspective for the players, sparking an upturn in form.

Nonetheless, all Middlesbrough need to do for the time being until a new manager is appointed is look to get results, and recover their lost confidence.