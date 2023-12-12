Highlights Middlesbrough are looking to strengthen their center-back position in the January transfer window due to injuries.

The club is leading the race to sign Scott Mckenna and Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest as potential replacements.

The potential signings of Mckenna and Worrall could raise questions about Paddy McNair's future at Middlesbrough, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

With the January transfer window now fast approaching, it seems as though one area that Middlesbrough are going to be looking to strengthen, is at centre back.

Michael Carrick's side were dealt a blow in that position recently, with the news that Darragh Lenihan is set to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles problem.

Given the 29-year-old's Championship experience and leadership abilities, he is one player who the club will surely now need to replace, once the window opens again at the turn of the year.

Now it seems as though 'Boro may have already identified two targets to take over that role, from the same club.

Middlesbrough plotting double January raid on Nottingham Forest

According to recent reports from TeamTalk, Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign central defensive duo Scott Mckenna and Joe Worrall in the January transfer window.

The central defensive duo have reportedly been told to train separately from the rest of Forest's first-team squad, and will apparently be available for a move when the market reopens.

'Boro are now said to be at the front of the queue for the services of the duo, having moved quickly to make enquiries for the pair.

Given both have previously helped Forest win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, the duo could certainly be useful additions to Michael Carrick's side, were they to make this move.

However, it could also be argued that if Middlesbrough were to sign both McKenna and Worrall permanently, it could raise questions about one particular long-serving 'Boro player.

McNair could face further questions over Middlesbrough future as contract runs down

Having joined Middlesbrough from Sunderland back in the summer of 2018, Paddy McNair has spent the last five-and-a-half years of his career at The Riverside Stadium.

During that time, the defender has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for 'Boro, also scoring 14 goals in that time.

Paddy McNair Middlesbrough record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 19 0 1 2022/23 34 1 0 2021/22 46 5 3 2020/21 47 2 7 2019/20 44 6 3 2018/19 23 0 2 As of 11th December 2023

However, he is out of contract at the end of this season, meaning if the club were to sign both Worrall and McKenna in January, it could add further uncertainty to McKenna's own future at The Riverside.

By bringing in both of those Nottingham Forest defenders, not only would Middlesbrough be securing themselves a replacement for Lenihan, but also bringing in an extra option as well.

Given they could then have both McKenna and Worrall, as well as Lenihan - who will of course eventually return from injury - Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg and Matt Clarke all contracted to the club beyond the end of this season, 'Boro would not be short on central defensive options.

Considering the limits on both budget and squad numbers, that could mean that they may want to reduce their numbers in that area, and McNair's situation in contrast to those aforementioned individuals, could make him an obvious candidate to be moved on.

Since the Northern Ireland international's contract with Middlesbrough is due to expire at the end of this season, the January transfer window will be the club's last chance to cash in on him, as things stand.

That may therefore, be something they want to do, ensuring they do not lose him for nothing at the end of this season.

Should that happen, the club could then bring in some useful finances, that could potentially help towards securing two more long-term and proven options at centre back, in the form of Worrall and McKenna.

Those two players would in turn, then provide the cover that Middlesbrough may need for the injured Lenihan, and potentially departing McNair, both in the short and long-term.

So with all that in mind, it does seem as though the fact that Middlesbrough are interested in not one but two Nottingham Forest centre backs amid that injury to Lenihan, could potentially also open the door for the next chapter in the future of another individual, in the form of McNair.