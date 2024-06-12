Middlesbrough have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for striker Will Lankshear.

According to London World, the Teesside outfit are looking to secure the signature of the 19-year-old this summer.

Michael Carrick will be looking to make improvements to his Boro first team squad in the transfer market with a view to guiding the club to a promotion push next year.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Middlesbrough are interested in signing the striker this summer, with competition needed for talisman Emmanuel Latte Lath.

However, they are set to face stiff competition from other Championship clubs as they line up to sign the promising, young forward for the upcoming campaign.

Will Lankshear - Tottenham PL2 goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2022-23 5 (0) 0 2023-24 19 (15) 18

Middlesbrough make move for Tottenham striker Will Lankshear

Lankshear signed for Spurs in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth a reported £2 million, making the switch from Sheffield United.

However, he has yet to make his breakthrough into the senior first-team squad despite impressing at underage level.

There is no clear pathway into Ange Postecoglou’s side for next season either, leading to speculation over a move to the Championship.

It is believed that Middlesbrough have already proposed a contract to the forward in a bid to tempt him into a transfer.

Lankshear’s current deal runs until the summer of 2026, but a permanent sale this summer has not been ruled out, per London World's report.

It remains to be seen whether Boro are pursuing a permanent or loan move for the striker, who is also attracting interest across Europe following his strong form for Spurs' under-21's.

No other clubs have stepped up with concrete interest in the player, with Carrick keen to bring him to the Riverside to strengthen their options in the final third.

Lankshear bagged 18 goals in 19 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, earning a lot of plaudits for his performances in the underage division, with the Spurs team going on to clinch the title in the process.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans are kicking into gear

Middlesbrough are making a proactive start to the summer window, with an agreement reportedly reached to sign Columbus Crew’s Aidan Morris.

The midfielder will sign as part of a £3.1 million deal to strengthen Carrick’s side ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old should be available for pre-season, although he is likely to feature at the Olympics for the USA, which could see him miss the start of the league campaign.

The arrival of Lankshear would be another signal of the club’s promotion intent, having narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season with an eighth place finish.

Will Lankshear would be a positive addition for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough’s issue in the last few years has been that they’ve been too slow to get active in the market, so this is a bright change of pace.

The signing of Lankshear would be a really positive addition, as the 19-year-old has a lot of potential and is ready to make the move up to senior football.

Whether it’s a loan or a permanent move, his arrival would strengthen the team’s attacking options for next season, which is needed for a promotion push.

Supporters will be hoping this is just the beginning of a strong bit of summer business, as additions must be made to bridge the gap to the top six.