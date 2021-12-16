Middlesbrough in transfer talks with EFL club

Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has confirmed to The Northern Echo that the club are currently in talks with Middlesbrough over potentially signing some of their players on loan in January.

The Pools have adapted well to life back in the Football League following their promotion from the National League last season and are now understandably keen to strengthen in the new year in order to preserve their Sky Bet League Two status.

Boro have a host of youngsters on their books including the likes of Connor Malley, Stephen Walker and Jeremy Sivi that are in need of regular game time at senior level and it now appears that the fourth tier side are willing to offer just that.

Speaking recently about the potential for some deals to be conducted between the two clubs, Lee had this to say:

“I’ve spoke to Middlesbrough regarding certain players, ones I know well.

“It’s not just Middlesbrough, we’ve spoke to many many different clubs in the last two weeks really. It’s about bringing the right ones in.

“I know certain players at Middlesbrough that can impact us but I also know that at an array of different clubs.”

Of course Lee has great knowledge of what Middlesbrough’s best young players can offer him, with the Pools boss having previously been in charge of the Championship club’s under-23 side earlier in his coaching career.

Boro boss Chris Wilder also added fuel to the fire recently by suggesting that he would be willing to help out lower league clubs like Hartlepool if they wanted to take some of his younger players on loan.

The Verdict

It appears that something may already be in place between the two clubs ahead of January and it can only be a good thing that they planning to foster some sort of lasting relationship.

Plenty of Boro’s youngsters would benefit from taking in some League Two football and at Hartlepool they would be taught how to play football the ‘right way’.

Lee obviously knows a lot of the players from his time at the Riverside Stadium, so all in all this looks like a win-win for everyone involved.

It’ll be interesting to see which players make the move to the Suit Direct Stadium in the new year.