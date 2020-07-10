Middlesbrough in the mix to do deal for 22-year-old

Middlesbrough are ‘in the game’ to sign Abdoulaye Sissako from Zulte Waregem this summer, but they face competition from AS Monaco for the signature of the midfielder.

Within Neil Warnock’s squad there is a need to recruit a specialised holding midfielder, with the new Boro boss forced to put square pegs in round holes in his four fixtures in-charge of the Teessiders so far.

According to Loic Tanzi on Twitter, there’s an interest from Middlesbrough in Sissako, the 22-year-old Frenchman who is currently plying his trade with Zulte Waregem.

Despite that interest in the midfielder, the Teessiders face competition in the race to sign him, with AS Monaco interested in doing a deal for Sissako before potentially loaning him out to Cercle Brugge.

Sissako has been on the books with Waregem since August 2019 and during the 2019/20 season, he made 20 appearances in the Belgian First Division, scoring once.

For Middlesbrough, before they can turn their attention to a key summer of recruitment, there is a need to avoid the drop in the Championship.

Warnock’s side picked up an important three points at Millwall earlier in the week, strengthening their chance of surviving.

The Verdict

Assuming Boro survive this season under Warnock, this looks like it might be a decent addition.

There’s a need for recruitment at the Riverside and players of Sissako’s pedigree might be the way forward.

It’s hard to imagine many Boro fans know much about the 22-year-old, but considering the level he’s played at and the interest in him, this might turn out to be something worth pursuing.

