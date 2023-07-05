Middlesbrough are yet to make a major impact in the summer transfer window, but they could be about to as they look set to try and raid their divisional rivals Queens Park Rangers.

Michael Carrick's side were disappointingly knocked out of the Championship play-offs last season at the semi-final stage against Coventry City, which came after the ex-England star guided Boro on a rise up the table from the relegation zone and into the top six.

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick are Championship promotion favourites after narrowly missing out last year vs Coventry.

Last summer, Boro had to cash in on both Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier to really start their transfer spree, and there's a feeling that they could need to sell to buy again with Chuba Akpom the player of most interest elsewhere.

Boro are trying to press on though and have added Alex Gilbert from Brentford's B team, whilst PEC Zwolle defender Rav van den Berg is also set to arrive in the near future.

Both Gilbert and Van den Berg aren't expected to make an immediate impact under Carrick and supporters are still waiting for the first arrivals that will bring added quality to the starting 11, but they could come sooner rather than later.

That is because according to Nizaar Kinsella on the Evening Standard's transfer blog, Middlesbrough and QPR are in talks regarding a double deal for Hoops duo Seny Dieng and Chris Willock.

The Teessiders' interest in Senegal international goalkeeper Dieng has been no secret and he's believed to be the top target to replace last season's loanee Zack Steffen in goal at the Riverside Stadium, but Willock is a new target and there is belief that both are heading to the North East.

What are Seny Dieng and Chris Willock's current situations at QPR?

Both Dieng and Willock have just one year remaining on their contracts at Loftus Road, with the R's triggering an extension for the latter this summer.

Dieng has been on QPR's books since 2016, initially as a developmental goalkeeper and after several loan stints away from West London, he was handed his senior debut for the club in 2020 - four years after first signing.

The five-cap international has been QPR's first-choice stopper ever since, but with less than 12 months remaining on his deal there is every chance that the club cash in, with Asmir Begovic believed to be a target as a replacement.

Willock meanwhile signed in 2020 from Benfica, having graduated through Arsenal's academy before moving to Portugal, and he returned for loan spells with West Brom and Huddersfield Town before returning to London with the Hoops on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old has played 105 times for QPR in the previous three years, with his breakout campaign coming in 2021-22 when he contributed to 19 league goals in 35 appearances - scoring seven himself and assisting 11.

Willock was electric in the opening stages of the 2022-23 season and scored six times in nine Championship outings - including a solo strike against Boro themselves - but another hamstring injury disrupted his season and he ended the campaign out of Gareth Ainsworth's starting 11.

Would Seny Dieng and Chris Willock be good signings for Middlesbrough?

Should both rediscover their best form from the last couple of years, Dieng and Willock will not only be good signings but they won't break the bank either.

This is the last chance that QPR will get to make some money on the pair and even though both will still cost a seven-figure fee more than likely, they both have the talent to increase their value in the next couple of years.

Dieng is a safe pair of hands in-between the sticks and would be a worthwhile replacement for Steffen, but Willock has to prove his fitness having been blighted by hamstring issues in the previous 18 months.

When at his best, Willock is explosive and dangerous on the wing, but he perhaps needs a change of scenery with Ainsworth not really utilising him much in the second half of last season - Carrick could be the man to get the best out of him.