Middlesbrough in talks with Premier League target as Neil Warnock eyes ‘verbal agreement’ in coming weeks

Neil Warnock has revealed that Middlesbrough are already in talks over a potential loan signing for next season, according to Teesside Live.

The Teessiders have endured a torrid few weeks with the club picking up just one point from their last five matches in the Championship.

Warnock has spoken out about his need to strengthen the first team squad going into the new campaign, with several new additions likely to be needed if the club are to be able to challenge for promotion next term.

Speaking to the press, the 72-year-old expressed his desire to have a handful of players verbally agreeing to a summer move in the coming weeks while revealing that one player in particular is already in talks.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “We had another few hours on Monday afternoon and I came back on the night, we are looking all the time to try and get things.

“Most teams you can’t sign players until July 1 or their contracts are up but I need players who will give me their word that they’re signing, that’s what I like to do. If they give me their word they are going to sign, if they did go anywhere else I didn’t want them anyhow because they have let me down and if they’ve let me down there they’ll let me down on the pitch. I don’t worry about things like that.

“If a player shakes my hand or gives me a word he’s coming then I can put that to bed, I think they’re coming.

“That’s what I want to do in the next couple of weeks, get three or four players agreed verbally with me that they are going to (sign).”

Warnock added: “We’re talking to one loan target in particular at the moment, that we’re hoping we can get in.

“He’s at a Premier League club, and we’ve liked him ever since I’ve been at the club really. We’ll try and see if we can talk him into coming up here. There’s not a lot like that out there though. The real top ones of the 19 or 20-year-olds, they’re probably going to get higher up than us. I don’t mean that disrespectfully, but clubs in the Premier League will want them. Look at (Joe) Willock at Newcastle – I like him, but he’s probably going to go for about £20m if they get him.

“The top ones are beyond us, so we have to look a little bit below or for someone we can nurture. We think we can with this lad, and I’m still optimistic. I think I’m talking to his dad later this week.”

The verdict

This is certainly encouraging news for Middlesbrough fans.

Neil Warnock clearly isn’t messing around this summer as he knows the club need to be strengthening if they’re to have any chance of securing promotion.

It sounds like efforts are already being made to do that, but all that matters is when these deals are completed.