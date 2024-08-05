Manchester City forward Micah Hamilton is a reported target for Middlesbrough, with talks progressing over a possible deal for the England youth international.

That's according to journalist Mike McGrath via X on Monday afternoon, in what could be a significant coup for Boro ahead of what is hoped will be an exciting 2024/25 Championship season in the North East.

Hamilton, 20, is a graduate of the Citizens' academy system, and was handed multiple first team opportunities by Pep Guardiola last season, in which he scored on his Champions League debut in a group tie away at Red Star Belgrade in December.

Middlesbrough make Micah Hamilton move

Revealing via his X account on Monday, Telegraph journalist McGrath has stated that Boro have circled Hamilton as a transfer target this summer.

McGrath comments that talks between the two clubs are underway, with a deal for the versatile attacker said to be progressing.

Hamilton's talents have been no secret to the Premier League champions for some time, having joined the club at Under-9 level.

Once a ballboy in conversation with Guardiola, to scoring in the Champions League for him six years later, Hamilton's goal and ability was lauded by the City boss that night, saying: “I didn’t know this. Six years ago? Wow yeah, here you are.

"What a goal and what a game. I am so happy for him. He is training well and we saw his skills. He made a fantastic goal. Defensively, he was aggressive."

Seemingly keen to ensure he continues to progress as a player, City appear willing to source a move for Hamilton this summer, whether that be on loan or on a permanent deal remains unclear at this stage.

The Northern Echo had reported that Middlesbrough would look to the Premier League loan market for help during this transfer window, but only if they have the potential to sign the player on a permanent deal at the end.

It was then recently revealed by The Northern Echo once again, that Michael Carrick was not currently casting his eye towards loan options from the top-flight, but have perhaps seen the opportunity to sign a player such as Hamilton as too good to turn down.

Hamilton would be excellent addition for Boro

After the arrivals of Luke Ayling, Delano Burgzorg, Aidan Morris and Harley Hunt, it had appeared that Boro's summer business was largely drawing to a close.

Their pursuit of Bristol City's Tommy Conway had, up until today's news, had the feeling of being the signing that would put the bow on Boro's summer spending, with perhaps an emergency move for a left-back on the cards following Alex Bangura's injury revelation.

But, with Marcus Forss' return from injury yet to be timetabled after the Finn played no part in Middlesbrough's pre-season preparations, Carrick may well have looked at his squad and spotted a potential need for extra depth in attack.

That is exactly what Hamilton would bring to Boro's squad, with the youngster's versatility enabling him to operate anywhere across the forward line, whether that be on either wing, or through the middle.

Hamilton's career stats, per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Champions League 2 1 0 Premier League 2 33 6 8 U18 Premier League 27 12 8

Those players who possess the ability to plug any gap their manager needs them to always prove incredibly valuable, especially across the marathon that is a Championship season.

Hamilton is a direct, skillful player who possesses raw speed that is more often than not no match for defenders, something that Middlesbrough have lacked in their squad for some time outside of Emmanuel Latte Lath.

As such, striking a deal for Hamilton could provide Carrick with an electric attacking option, who could well become one of the Championship's best next season.