Middlesbrough in talks to sign 27-year-old but fee won’t be over £7m

It’s been no secret that Middlesbrough are eager to add another striker or two to their ranks this season – and one name that has continued to crop up recently is that of Thomas Henry.

Now, the Northern Echo has confirmed that Boro and the player’s club Venezia are in talks over a potential move – and a deal could happen if terms are reached.

It would be another solid addition to the club’s frontline, with the forward managing nine goals and two assists last term in Italy despite the fortunes of his club. Now, with the side demoted back down to the Serie B league, they could look to cash-in on the 27-year-old.

However, whilst they may be prepared to sell the player on to free up some funds, it doesn’t look as though it will be as big a move as many expected. The Northern Echo has quashed rumours that a deal might cost Middlesbrough over £7m and it appears that a permanent move would end up costing less than that for the Championship side.

Boro will face competition for his signature too and it could therefore be a case of who can offer the striker the most football and who can offer the player the best deal. Middlesbrough would no doubt give him plenty of chance in their first-team too but the chances are that they may not be able to compete as much financially.

Still, Chris Wilder remains in talks over a potential deal for Henry – and it means that a move to bring the Venezia forward to England could very well be on the cards if talks are successful.

The Verdict

Thomas Henry would be an astute signing by Middlesbrough when you consider his career record to date.

He might have only bagged nine goals in 23 starts for Venezia last season but the club were struggling in a league full of big-hitters and ended up relegated. The fact he was able to score nearly double digits in Serie A despite that suggests he could manage even more in an environment where a club is pushing on up the table.

In Belgium too he excelled, managing 21 and 15 goal seasons for former club OH Leuven. It means that he certainly has goals in his game and with Chris Wilder searching for another striking option that can fire Boro to glory and promotion, he could be the perfect candidate.

He is in the prime of his career to boot, so now is the best time to snap him up. With Venezia probably prepared to cash-in after their demotion, it seems to be a case of whether the two sides can just reach a reasonable agreement or not.