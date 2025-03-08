Free agent defender Erik Pieters has reportedly been training with Middlesbrough.

That's according to Middlesbrough news site Boropolis via X on Saturday, which has since been further reported by Teesside Live, as Boro could be about to bolster their defensive options.

Michael Carrick has been dealing with somewhat of an injury crisis to his defense in recent weeks, with a number of key starting options such as George Edmundson, Rav van den Berg and Luke Ayling all dealing with injury problems.

Out of contract defender Erik Pieters understood to be training with Middlesbrough

As revealed by Boropolis via X, they understand that the free agent defender Pieters has been training with Middlesbrough.

Teesside Live also report that Pieters has been training with Boro over the last week, as the club assess his fitness levels ahead of a potential contract being offered to him.

The 36-year-old has been looking for a new club since his departure from Luton Town in mid-January, having signed a short-term deal with the Hatters in mid-December.

Having been a left-back by trade throughout the majority of his career, the former Dutch international has been operating as more of a centre-back in recent times, in an attempt to perhaps prolong his career and accommodate his inability to no longer get up down the flank for 90 minutes.

Pieters began his senior career back in 2006 with Dutch side FC Utrecht, before signing for PSV Eindhoven in 2008. He'd remain there until 2013, when he was snapped up by then Premier League outfit, Stoke City.

Pieters' career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Stoke 206 3 11 PSV 140 0 11 Burnley 66 2 6 West Brom 61 0 0 FC Utrecht 60 2 3 Amiens 15 1 1

After a brief loan spell with French side Amiens in 2019, the Dutchman would depart the Potteries on a permanent deal, signing for Burnley in the summer of 2019.

He'd spend three years with the Clarets, before signing for West Brom in September 2022. After two seasons at The Hawthorns, he would leave as a free agent last summer, before signing a short-term deal with Luton in December.

Pieters has been capped 18 times by the Netherlands, and has played 225 times in the Premier League during his long career.

Pieters news may suggest Michael Carrick is set to alter his Middlesbrough free agent stance

Pior to Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Derby County on 1 March, Carrick had appeared fairly certain that Boro wouldn't be looking to add any free agent help amid the club's injury woes.

However, with an additional injury to Ayling as well as the news that Edmundson could be out for the duration of March, the Boro boss may now have decided to alter his stance.

Middlesbrough are down to the very bare bones in central defence, and whilst Pieters is now 36, he has developed into a natural centre-back, and his experience could be a valuable commodity to have at this stage of the campaign.

After seeing their league position slide in recent weeks, the Teessiders look to have got their season back on track with some recent wins.

Therefore, Carrick won't want to see his team's play-off push be derailed once again through an injury crisis in defence. Therefore, Pieters could provide him with some much-needed relief in the heart of his defence.