Middlesbrough are reportedly making a shock late move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon on Thursday afternoon, in what would deal a significant blow to Boro's Championship rivals.

Middlesbrough have held a reported interest in the Leicester striker in the past, with Boro revealed to have been pursuing the former Everton man last summer, before he ultimately chose the King Power as his next destination instead.

Luton Town, Sunderland and Hull City have all reportedly submitted bids for the Republic of Ireland international, but Michael Carrick's side could be set to jump the queue for the in-demand forward.

Boro's offer is understood to be greater than what the Tigers and the Black Cats have offered for Cannon, and is close to what the Hatters have tabled.

Boro make late move for Cannon

As with any transfer window, as the hours move closer to the deadline, deals can arise from seemingly nowhere, and that could well be the case for Middlesbrough.

Revealed by Nixon via Patreon on Thursday afternoon, Boro have reportedly entered the race for Cannon in the closing stages of the window, as Carrick looks to add the finishing touches to his squad.

Despite keeping hold of Ivorian international Emmanuel Latte Lath so far, and adding Scottish international Tommy Conway to the forward ranks, Carrick is said to desire even more firepower in order to ensure the Teessiders are among the promotion mix come the end of the season.

Nixon states that Boro's offer trumps the reported £5m offers from Sunderland and Hull City, and is more aligned with Luton Town's respective bid for the 21-year-old.

The report ends by detailing that Cannon may be allowed to speak to a number of interested parties before the window shuts at 11pm on Friday evening, but that the pressure of making the right decision at a crucial stage of his career, is putting pressure on the young forward to make his mind up.

Leicester are understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £7m, and with the former Preston North End loanee contracted with the Foxes until the summer of 2028, the club will be in no mood to simply gift him away.

Cannon would provide Carrick with arsenal of attacking options

Up until this new revelation, the feeling on Teesside was that Carrick and his staff were done adding to their forward ranks this summer, with the aforementioned retaining of Latte Lath's services and the addition of Conway.

In those two players, Middlesbrough have a pair of proven quality striking options already at their disposal, but after Conway has been seen to be playing more of a number 10 role during his cameos from the bench so far, perhaps the Boro head coach has a tactical tweak in mind.

With Cannon almost exclusively operating as a centre-forward during his senior career so far, perhaps he will become the player to push Latte Lath for starting opportunities, whilst Conway battles with Finn Azaz and Alex Gilbert for minutes in behind the main striker.

Cannon's career stats, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton U21 55 22 5 Everton U18 42 29 9 Everton 4 0 0 Preston 21 8 1 Leicester 16 3 2

However it would mould together, Cannon's arrival at the Riverside Stadium would give Carrick a plethora of attacking options to experiment and go to war with, a group that would be the envy of most Championship clubs.

Strength in depth was a major issue for Middlesbrough last season, with a fairly unprecedented injury crisis playing a major role in ensuring Boro would fall short of a top-six finish.

The Middlesbrough boss appears set on not allowing that to become the story of this season either, and introducing Cannon to the mix could be enough to fire the club back to the Premier League.