Highlights Middlesbrough could receive a "very healthy" sell-on fee if Nathan Wood leaves from Swansea City for Southampton.

Wood made 14 senior appearances for Middlesbrough before moving to Swansea last year.

Southampton are now thought to have made a bid worth up to £10million for the signing of the centre back.

Middlesbrough could be set to benefit from Southampton's pursuit of Swansea City centre back Nathan Wood.

That's according to a report from The Northern Echo, who say that 'Boro will receive a percentage of the fee that the Saints could pay to Swansea, should a deal for the 21-year-old.

How did Wood fare during his time at Middlesbrough?

After coming through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough, Wood became the club's youngest ever first-team player in August 2018, when he featured in a League Cup clash with Notts County, at the age of 16 years and 72 days.

In total, the centre back would go on to make 14 senior appearances in all competitions for 'Boro, while also featuring on loan for Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian during his time on the books at The Riverside Stadium.

However, his time at the club would come to an end last summer, when Wood completed a move to 'Boro's Championship rivals Swansea for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year contract with the Wales based club.

Wood now on the Southampton radar

Since then, Wood has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, scoring once and helping them to a tenth place finish in the Championship last season.

His debut campaign with the Swans saw the defender play under the current Southampton manager Russell Martin, who it seems is now keen on a reunion with the 21-year-old.

According to reports from Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam, Southampton have made an initial £7million offer to Swansea for Wood, with the deal also including add-ons that could take the fee to the £10million mark.

Now it seems as though this could be a saga that Middlesbrough will be following with a considerable interest between now and the window closing at the end of this month.

Boro to benefit from potential Wood sale

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough will be closely monitoring the situation with regards to a potential move to Southampton for Wood this summer.

It is thought that the north-east club have a sell-on fee included in the deal that saw Wood make his move to Swansea from Middlesbrough around 12 months ago.

While the exact percentage of that clause is unclear, it is said to be a "very healthy" one that 'Boro have included in the deal.

As a result, given the size of the offer Southampton have made to Swansea, that could generate some significant financial windfall for Middlesbrough in the next few days.

Payout could be a welcome boost for Boro

The funds that Middlesbrough could receive from a potential move to Southampton for Wood could provide a significant lift around the Riverside Stadium.

After missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, 'Boro have struggled at the start of this season, claiming just one point from their opening three league games, ahead of their trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom on Saturday afternoon.