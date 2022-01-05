Middlesbrough in advanced talks with Arsenal to finalise deal

Middlesbrough are expected to complete the signing of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, as per an update from journalist Ryan Taylor on Twitter.

The exciting 20-year-old, who has appeared for the first team in the Premier League this season, has predominantly shone with the club’s U23s, netting 13 goals in just 11 league games.

Balogun has also netted twice in two games for the club’s U23s in the EFL Trophy, proving to find his shooting boots against EFL opposition.

Also impressing on the international stage, Balogun scored on his full debut for England U21s late last year and looks to be an integral part of the nation’s progression at youth level.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Martín Payero? River Plate Banfield San Lorenzo Talleres

According to Chris Wheatley of Football.London, Middlesbrough will cover the 20-year-old’s full salary whilst in Teesside, which amounts to £40,000 per week.

Wilder has made a big push to the sign Balogun, with the forward possessing an extremely high ceiling.

The verdict

Middlesbrough will be massively boosted should Balogun arrive at the Riverside Stadium with the young striker progressing at an exponential rate it would seem.

His pace, attacking intelligence and technical ability, all make him a player who will bring excitement to Teesside, whilst he has the tenacity and grit to cause chaos for his opposing defences.

At just 20 years old, Balogun has a brilliant opportunity to transfer all his promise and potential to action in the Championship, and given the way that Boro operate, he will not be short of service.

This will be an excellent addition to the existing squad at Boro and will certainly bolster their promotion chances.