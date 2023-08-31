Having lost talisman Chuba Akpom and a number of star loanees from last season, Middlesbrough have had somewhat of a tough start to the 2023-24 Championship season.

Boro are still yet to pick up a victory in league action, having claimed just one single point from a possible 12, with Michael Carrick's summer signings so far being more potential-based rather than getting results and performances instantly.

Things look to be changing though in the final days of the window, with both Lewis O'Brien and Sam Greenwood signed on loan and it now looks as though a second left-back could be on the club's agenda.

Having lost Ryan Giles back to Wolves following the end of his loan stint at the Riverside Stadium last season, there were hopes that the 23-year-old would return to the club on a permanent basis.

However, Luton Town's interest ended up scuppering them, with Giles securing Premier League football for himself with a switch to the Hatters.

That meant that Carrick and his recruitment team had to look at other options, with fringe player Hayden Coulson starting the campaign as his starting left-back after his stint with Aberdeen on loan last season.

They eventually secured the services of Silkeborg left-back Lukas Engel recently though, with the Dane thrown straight in for starts against Huddersfield Town and West Brom in recent weeks.

It's clear to see though that Engel needs competition in that position, with Coulson perhaps not at the required standard for a club that will be once again looking to push for promotion.

And Boro are seemingly back in the running for a player they had targeted earlier in the window in the form of Sierra Leone international Alex Bangura.

The 24-year-old was the subject of interest from the Teessiders in July as they were believed to have entered talks with Dutch second tier club SC Cambuur for the versatile left-sided player, with a £500,000 price-tag believed to be on his head.

But they have now seemingly returned to the party, with TEAMtalk suggesting that Boro are on the verge of landing Bangura with advanced talks underway to secure his signature.

Who is Alex Bangura?

Having played for Feyenoord at youth level, Bangura joined Cambuur in 2018 and made his first-team debut less than a year later.

Bangura played plenty of football in the Dutch second tier, but he won promotion to the Eredivisie for the 2021-22 season with Cambuur and has played 56 times at that level, scoring four times and notching three assists.

Capable of playing as a left-back in a back four or as a wing-back, Bangura has started all three of Cambuur's Eerste Divisie matches this season but is now set for an exit, with Boro the likely destination.

Would Alex Bangura be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Taking Coulson out of the equation, new Boro signing Engel does not have competition at left-back, but signing Bangura would mean that two capable players will be battling for one spot.

That could be a good thing for Michael Carrick as it will keep both individuals battling and wanting to show their best, and to replace the 11 assists of Ryan Giles from last season is very important as he was their main creative outlet out wide.

There is of course zero guarantee that Bangura would fit in well in the Championship, but he has some international experience with five caps to his name and the Eredivisie is a decent enough standard overall, and if the speculated £500,000 figure from earlier in the summer is true then it could be a bargain buy for Boro.