Middlesbrough in advanced talks to sign 21-year-old

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign winger Mitchell van Bergen from Dutch side Herenveen, report from Football Insider has claimed.

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Neil Warnock’s side, with no fewer than eight senior players signing for the club.

However, it seems as though ‘Boro are not done yet, with the club seemingly looking far and wide for potential new recruits.

It was recently reported by Dutch outlet Voetbal International that ‘Boro are interested in a deal for van Bergen, who is said to have rejected the offer of a new deal with Herenveen, where he has just a year remaining on his current contract.

Now it seems as though ‘Boro are close to getting their man, with this latest update claiming that the Championship side have submitted a second bid for van Bergen, after an opening offer was rejected.

It is thought that the two clubs are now close to agreeing a fee for the sale of the 21-year-old.

Have Middlesbrough won or lost more games against these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal Won more Lost more

Since joining Herenveen from their Dutch top-flight rivals Vitesse Arnhem in the summer of 2018, van Bergen has made 99 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists.

The Verdict

This does look as though it has the potential to be a rather good signing for Middlesbrough.

Despite only being 21-years-old, van Bergen already has over 100 top-flight appearances in Dutch football to his name, and his goals and assists record with Herenveen shows he can provide a genuine attacking threat at that level.

As a result, you do feel as though the winger may be able to make an impact in the Championship, and having seen the likes of Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Yannick Bolasie leave the club since the end of last season, that is a position it does seem as though they could do to strengthen in.

It seems therefore, that having already enjoyed a promising summer transfer window so far, this would be another impressive piece of business from Middlesbrough if they are able to get it done.