Middlesbrough have identified one of their former loanees as their "main target" for the remainder of the transfer window, despite the left-back joining Hull City at the start of the summer.

That's according to Alan Nixon via X, who said that Michael Carrick's side have been looking to secure a deal for the 24-year-old for a few weeks.

Giles made the move to the MKM Stadium at the start of July, after he finished the season with the Tigers on loan from Luton Town.

Hull were entitled to sign the left-back permanently due to a clause in his loan deal, and a fee of £4 million was reportedly paid after he made 17 appearances in the Championship from January 2024, as his team narrowly missed out on the play-off places on the final day of the season.

Nevertheless, Middlesbrough have been hoping to bring Giles back to the Riverside all summer, after the two parties built a strong relationship in the 2022/23 campaign when he played 45 games for the club on loan.

Giles was exceptional at Middlesbrough and is better than other options

Carrick was extremely impressed by the left-back during his time in the north-east two years ago, with the then 22-year-old exceptional both offensively and defensively.

He picked up 12 assists in all competitions, helping Boro to a fourth place finish, losing out in the play-off semi-finals to Coventry City.

Nevertheless, his near ever-presence kept Marc Bola out of the side, and although they were comfortable at the back last season without Giles, they did suffer without him.

Lukas Engel made 35 appearances for the team in 2023/24, with injuries halting his chances of maintaining consistent form over the course of the entire campaign.

The Dane started in both of Middlesbrough's first two league games of the new season, but the memories of Giles flying up and down the wings have seemingly not left the mind of Carrick.

Ryan Giles 2023/24 Hull City Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 17 (11) Tackles Won 63.6% Duels Won 56.2% Aerial Duels Won 50% Cross Success 20.4%

Middlesbrough's window has been good so far but there are concerns

Overall, Boro have had a very successful transfer window, keeping hold of star players while adding extremely talented players to the ranks.

The signing of Giles could top off the summer for the Riverside faithful, but there are concerns that one of their most prized possessions could be lost before the August 30 deadline.

Hayden Hackney has been scouted by four Premier League clubs at the start of this season, with Tottenham Hotspur the most notable to have taken a look at the 22-year-old midfielder, according to reports from Graeme Bailey for TBRF Football.

While bringing in players with the quality of Giles is ideal, it could prove to be detrimental if Hackney is allowed to leave for the top flight.

Middlesbrough's start to the season has been good, contrary to their 1-0 loss to Derby County on Saturday, and with momentum pulling in the right direction, they will need to keep top clubs away from players like Hackney and Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has also been linked with a move away in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, signing Giles would be a statement of intent, and fix the left-back issue that has surrounded Boro since he originally left at the end of his loan last May.