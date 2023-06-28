Middlesbrough and Hull City have both made offers as they look to sign Seny Dieng from Queens Park Rangers this summer.

Boro & Hull in battle for QPR’s Seny Dieng

The 28-year-old joined the R’s in 2016, and after a series of loan spells, he has established himself as their number one in recent years.

However, with his deal expiring in 12 months time, there are doubts about the future of Dieng, who has been linked with a move away to Reims in the past.

Yet, it appears the stopper will also have the opportunity to remain in England, as Football Insider has revealed that Boro and Hull have lodged bids as they look to sign the keeper in the coming weeks.

There are no details on the size of the offer, but, as mentioned, QPR are aware that this is their last chance to get a decent fee for Dieng due to his contract situation.

Both Championship clubs are in the market for a new keeper this summer, as they had loanees in goal in the previous campaign.

Zack Steffen was on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City, but the US international is expected to join Leicester City following their relegation. Meanwhile, Hull had Karl Darlow between the sticks, with the Newcastle stopper another who has been linked with both clubs.

Dieng has a big decision to make on his future

When a player enters the final year of his contract, it means the balance of power is with them in terms of what they want to do with their future. Dieng knows QPR won’t be able to ask for silly money, so a move will be possible if he wants to go.

For Hull and Boro, it makes total sense to be in the market for the keeper, because he is in his peak years, he is proven at this level, and they both need to strengthen that area in the coming weeks. So, you can see why they’re both keen on Dieng, and whoever manages to bring him in will be making a smart signing.

From the R’s perspective, if no new contract can be agreed, then it’s about getting the best possible fee this summer. Gareth Ainsworth is preparing for a major overhaul, and he wants to build a group that wants to play for QPR, so he will no doubt have replacements lined up if Dieng is going to leave.