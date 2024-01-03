Highlights Lawrence Shankland's impressive goal-scoring form in the Scottish Premiership has attracted interest from several clubs in both Scotland and England.

Championship sides Southampton, Middlesbrough, and Hull City are among those keen on signing Shankland, as well as Premier League clubs like Burnley, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United.

While Hearts are not actively looking to sell their captain, manager Steven Naismith has acknowledged that if the right offer comes in, Shankland could leave the club this month.

There is often a debate on the overall quality of the Scottish Premiership and if their best players can make an impact south of the border in the Premier League or the Championship, and the latest individual to potentially make the jump could be Lawrence Shankland.

The Scotland international striker, who has seven caps for the Tartan Army and two goals to his name, has been a prolific striker for much of his career to date, with three seasons in a row at Scottish League One and Championship level where he scored 28 goals or more for Ayr and Dundee United.

After a season in Belgium with Beerschot though, Shankland returned to his home nation in 2022 to sign for Hearts, and after smashing in 28 goals in all competitions in his debut season for the Jam Tarts, he is showing similar form once more in 2023-24.

The 28-year-old is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 13 goals in just 21 appearances, whilst his overall goal tally in all competitions stands at 18.

Lawrence Shankland's Hearts Scottish Premiership Stats 2023-24 Appearances 21 Average Minutes Per Game 90 Goals 13 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 3.6 Big Chances Missed 5 Touches Per Game 45.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 Possession Lost Per Game 17.5 Stats Correct As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Middlesbrough, Hull and Southampton all keen on Shankland

Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring

And due to his current season form, it will come as no surprise to anyone that Shankland is attracting the interest of many clubs - both in Scotland and in England as well.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey from HITC, a plethora of clubs have been watching Shankland with a view to potentially making a move this month, with Championship trio Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull City all interested.

But they will be rivalled by not only Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, but also Premier League sides such as Burnley, Everton, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

Southampton and Middlesbrough have already been battling for one transfer target in the early stages of the window, with Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz being on both club's radars, but it is Boro who are set to win that particular tussle.

And they could now be set to compete for the services of Shankland, although his signature could cost in excess of £5 million due to his recent form.

Hearts' January transfer stance on Shankland

With 18 months left on his contract at Tynecastle, there is no rush from Hearts to sell their captain and talisman, but manager Steven Naismith has already admitted that if the price is right, then Shankland could end up departing this month.

“That’s part and parcel [of football]," Naismith said when quizzed on the potential sale of Shankland.

"That’s probably something where I would want to get to a point where if a player leaves you have a list there you can comfortably go at.

"We had it with Josh Ginnelly in the summer, who was a big part of last season for me.

"He moved on and we had to make different signings.

"But, also, when players go out the team it creates opportunity for someone else.

“Every team in Scotland will sell their players if they get offered a fortune. That is a fact.

"He enjoys it, as you can see because he is scoring and playing really well. He has 18 months on his contract. While he is at the club we have to enjoy him.

“He might be here for six months or he might be here for 18 months. Just enjoy him while he is here. Enjoy him week to week as he produces that.”