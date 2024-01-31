Oxford United talent Tyler Goodrham is attracting late transfer attention in the final two days of the January window.

The 20-year-old creative winger, who is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, has been in fine form for the U's this season, scoring eight goals from 35 appearances in all competitions whilst also notching four assists.

And despite signing a new long-term contract earlier this month to extend his time at the Kassam Stadium, Goodrham is now attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.

Middlesbrough, Hull, Coventry and Bristol City want Oxford's Goodrham

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the quartet of Hull, Bristol City, Coventry and Middlesbrough are all keeping tabs on Goodrham's situation and are weighing up whether to submit offers or not before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

Most significantly, Middlesbrough are set to land a major windfall by selling Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa, and it is their interest that could prove the most difficult to fend off by Des Buckingham and the Oxford hierarchy.

Rogers will make the switch from Boro to Villa after just half a season at the Riverside, with Michael Carrick's side landing an up-front fee of £8 million and the other £7 million coming in potential future add-ons - that will still give the Teessiders room to manouevre to add another playmaker to their side, which is where Goodrham could come in.

They are not the only ones keen on Oxford's young attacker though, with Liam Manning also interested in re-uniting with Goodrham at Bristol City.

Former U's boss Manning has already added Scott Twine to his squad this month, but he is searching for another attacking signing before Thursday's deadline and Goodrham could fit the bill - Coventry and Hull are also admirers of the High Wycombe-born player but it remains to be seen if any offers are lodged.

Tyler Goodrham's Oxford United League One Stats 2023-24 Matches Played 27 Average Minutes Per Match 50 Goals 6 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 0.9 Big Chances Missed 2 Pass Accuracy 75% Big Chances Created 3 Touches Per Match 28.0 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0.6 Stats Correct As Of January 31, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Before making his league debut for Oxford at the start of last season, Goodrham spent time on loan out at non-league duo Hayes & Yeading United and Slough Town before returning to the U's to become a first-team player.

He appeared 36 times in his first League One campaign in 2022-23, scoring three goals - which included a stunner on his third tier debut against Cambridge United - but many of his appearances were off the bench as he adjusted to first-team football.

Goodrham has still been in and out of the starting 11 under Manning and then Buckingham in 2023-24, but with 12 goal contributions in 35 outings, his end product is improving and has put him on the radar of second tier outfits.

Oxford must not cash in on Goodrham at this late stage

Having tied the player down to a new deal just a few weeks ago, Oxford probably thought that there would be no interest in Goodrham until perhaps the summer - but that hasn't transpired.

With two goals in his last four league appearances, the 20-year-old has come to the attentions of bigger clubs at the worst possible time for Oxford, who are now potentially going to have to fend off bids and stop the winger's head from being turned.

Oxford however can command a significant fee for the attacker due to how secure they are in terms of having Goodrham tied down for the next few years at the very least, and considering they are in a promotion battle it would likely take a lot of money for them to even consider parting company with one of their most talented players.