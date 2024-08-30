Emmanuel Latte Lath has reportedly not travelled with the rest of the Middlesbrough squad, who face Cardiff City this weekend, as he pushes for a move to Ipswich Town.

Latte Lath is not with the rest of his Boro teammates who are on their way down to Cardiff, ahead of their match on Saturday against the Bluebirds, as he wants the club to re-open talks with the Tractor Boys over a deal that would see him join the Premier League side, according to Craig Hope.

The Daily Mail journalist added that Ipswich had submitted a £20 million bid yesterday for the striker. They are also currently in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Armando Broja, as manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed, but he is set to be out until mid-October with a foot injury.

McKenna has said that the chances of his side acquiring a striker before tonight's 11pm deadline is: "less likely than likely," as per the Northern Echo. The outlet further stated that the striker wasn't going anywhere, which, according to Hope's statement, is correct, but in a slightly different sense than they meant.

Middlesbrough have already let one striker leave the club today, as Josh Coburn has joined Millwall on a season-long loan deal.

Emmanuel Latte Lath pushes for Ipswich Town move

This report by Hope has been further backed by Keith Downie, who has stated that Boro have chosen to leave Latte Lath back in the northeast amid all the speculation surrounding him, but that a move to Portman Road before the deadline at 11pm tonight is unlikely.

Sky Sports, via their live blog (14:05, August 30th) have said that the two clubs are still in talks with one another over a deal.

Latte Lath has had a solid start to the new campaign after ending the previous one in fine form, scoring 11 goals in 12 games.

In his three Championship matches, so far this season, he has only scored once but has been in great positions to score on other occasions.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's 24/24 Championship stats (as of 30/08/24) Apps 3 Starts 3 Goals 1 xG 2.1 Big chances missed 3 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 2.7 Stats taken from Sofascore

Middlesbrough need to hold firm on Latte Lath

Boro are under absolutely no pressure to sell the Ivorian before the clock strikes 11 tonight. They aren't in financial trouble, they don't need the money to acquire other targets; there's no reason for them to sell unless they get a stupid offer.

It seems unlikely that he will go, and it should be encouraging that it was the club that made him absent from the squad for this weekend, and not himself, but they need to make sure that they stand strong until the threat is no more.