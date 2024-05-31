Highlights Sidibeh may make a move to Middlesbrough, potentially posing a threat to current strikers.

Middlesbrough are reportedly one of a number of clubs plotting a summer move for St. Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh, per Football Insider.

The report also states that fellow EFL clubs Burnley and Derby County are also weighing up moves for the Englishman, whilst French side FC Metz are also taking an interest.

Emerging from non-league football with clubs such as AFC Blackpool, Cheadle Heath Nomads and, most recently, Warrington Rylands, Sidibeh got his big break in professional football with a move to Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone in January.

Adama Sidibeh St. Johnstone stats, per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 15 5 0

At 25, should Boro secure his signature, Sidibeh would surely be too old to be brought in as an academy signing, and would be signed with a view to him competing for first-team minutes.

Therefore, his potential arrival could spell danger for two Middlesbrough strikers, whose futures seem somewhat unclear heading into the summer transfer window.

Matthew Hoppe

USA international Matthew Hoppe was signed from RCD Mallorca on a four-year contract back in August 2022, back when Middlesbrough were still struck down with the curse of signing a goalscorer that had plagued them for so long.

But as Chuba Akpom broke that curse, it in turn left Hoppe feeling somewhat cursed himself, after being brought in under Chris Wilder with the vision of the then 21-year-old leading the Boro line.

And that wasn't an unrealistic ambition either, as the youngster had shown he was ready to make an impact in senior football. Indeed, it was Hoppe who became the first American to score a Bundesliga hat-trick during his time with Schalke.

Unfortunately, Akpom's emergence posed an immovable object to playing time for Hoppe, and after making an early loan move for Cameron Archer in January 2023, the club would commission a loan move to Scotland for Hoppe just weeks later.

Matthew Hoppe career stats as a Boro player (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough 6 0 0 Hibernian 9 1 1 San Jose Earthquakes 8 2 0

Three goals and one assist in 17 games, across two separate loan spells for the 23-year-old has ensured that he will return to Teesside this summer having not done his prospects of earning a first-team spot under head coach Michael Carrick many favours.

Hoppe is likely already a player that Boro would be interested in moving on from this summer, and that would only be made an easier decision should they sign Sidibeh.

Josh Coburn

Local lad Josh Coburn has been another of Rockliffe Park's academy success stories, having come through the Middlesbrough youth system and into the senior side.

The towering striker has stolen the spotlight and produced some unforgettable moments in a Boro shirt over recent years, none more memorable than his extra-time winner against Spurs to send Boro to the FA Cup quarter-finals, back in March 2022.

Since that moment, the 21-year-old enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers, where he bagged 10 goals in 35 league appearances.

So highly did he impress, that then Rovers boss Joey Barton told BBC Radio Bristol: "I think he's got an enormous future out in front of him if he gets a bit of luck with injuries. I think he could go on to play for England."

As it's turned out, Coburn hasn't had the best of luck with injuries, - and needless to say hasn't yet played for England - but was still able to make 25 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals and registering one assist - per FotMob.

Therefore, with the form of Emmanuel Latte Lath providing the latest roadblock to other Middlesbrough strikers searching for game time, Coburn could find himself battling just to be involved in the first-team squad next season.

If Sidibeh is signed, Middlesbrough could look to source what would be a valuable loan move for their young striker, as the club will want to give their academy graduate the best possible chance of carving out a future as a Boro player.