Middlesbrough hoping to seal transfer swoop for Championship regular

Middlesbrough are looking to sign Pelly Ruddock on a free transfer when his contract with Luton Town expires at the end of the month.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Hatters over the years, which included playing 44 times as Nathan Jones’ men secured a top-half finish in the league in the campaign that has just finished.

Given his importance to the team, Luton are desperate to keep hold of Ruddock and talks have taken place over a new deal.

However, Football Insider have revealed that Boro are trying to take advantage of the situation and they have also been in talks with the player with a long-term contract thought to be put down to Ruddock.

Capable of playing in different midfield roles, the 27-year-old would give Neil Warnock more depth and quality in his squad as he looks to build a team that can challenge for a play-off place next season.

If he does leave Kenilworth Road, Ruddock would depart after making almost 300 appearances over eight years, which has seen him help Luton from non-league to the Championship.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This would be a very good bit of business from Middlesbrough because Ruddock has impressed over the years for the Hatters and he offers a lot with his energy and drive, along with his versatility.

So, to pick up a player like that on a free transfer would seem like a no-brainer and the chance to join Boro may appeal to Ruddock considering Warnock’s promotion record.

It sounds like there is still work to do to get this deal done and it will be interesting to see what Ruddock decides to do.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.