Middlesbrough hope multiple new signings will be available for QPR clash

Middlesbrough are optimistic that multiple new signings will have joined the club and be registered in time for Saturday’s Championship tie against QPR, according to The Northern Echo.

Boro drew 1-1 in their season opener against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside and will now travel down to the nation’s capital as their search for a first win in 2022/23 continues.

Saturday’s game could see Marcus Forss make his debut for the Teessiders while it seems there may be a few more new faces in Chris Wilder’s squad as well.

Wilder revealed after the Baggies game that a few more signings were close and The Northern Echo has now reported that the North East club hope they’ll be registered in time for their trip to Loftus Road.

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz may well be among those as a loan move for him is said to be in the pipeline.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Boro fans.

An opening day draw against West Brom is by no means a bad result but it was a tight game and had Wilder had Forss and the new signings that may arrive this week available, it could have been the difference between a draw and a win.

The R’s were beaten by Blackburn Rovers in a scrappy first game up at Ewood Park as they search for their identity under new boss Mick Beale and so this could be a good time to play them.

Having his new signings to call upon may just allow Wilder to take advantage of that.