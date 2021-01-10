Middlesbrough holding firm stance over star as Everton and Leeds amongst PL clubs interested

Middlesbrough are maintaining a firm stance over the potential future of midfielder Marcus Tavernier after knocking back a number of enquires from a number of Premier League clubs, as per TEAMtalk.

Tavernier has been one of Middlesbrough’s most influential performers so far this campaign under Neil Warnock, with the 21-year-old having registered two goals and provided three assists in 22 Championship appearances (Sofascore). That has seen the midfielder become one of the most sought-after talents in the English second tier.

It is thought that all of Everton, Leicester City and Wolves have made their interest in the midfielder known to Boro, while Leeds United are also keeping a watchful eye over his development.

That leaves Warnock’s side facing a real potential battle to keep hold of the 21-year-old until at least the summer.

Middlesbrough, though, are maintaining a firm stance over Tavernier’s future and are not willing to allow him to leave the club this month as they target a potential top-six finish.

The midfielder signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal to commit his future to the Riverside last January and the club are therefore in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the 21-year-old.

The Verdict

Tavernier is an integral part of Warnock’s side and the midfielder provides a number of invaluable qualities for Boro in the middle of the park that would be very challenging to replace.

The 21-year-old has been averaging an impressive 1.4 key passes, 1.8 tackles and 1.2 successful dribbles per game so far in the Championship this term (Sofascore).

Given the midfielder’s impressive development over the last year or so it is no surprise to see the likes of Everton, Leicester, Wolves and Leeds grow interested in him.

The 21-year-old is a talent that could well develop into a Premier League quality player, but it might be best for his development to remain with Boro for now.

Warnock will be pleased that Boro are backing him by wanting to ensure they keep hold of Tavernier, maybe if they were not in the play-off mix a sale might be considered but such is their improvement from last term that selling now would be a major mistake.

The midfielder’s value will only increase as the campaign progresses so there is no need to rush into any departure.