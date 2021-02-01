Middlesbrough hold talks over deadline day deal for Premier League striker

Middlesbrough are in talks with Fulham over a loan move for striker Aboubakar Kamara, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Kamara has found himself down the pecking order at Fulham this season, having not started a Premier League game for the club since September.

Now it seems as though the striker could be on the move before the window closes on Monday night, something ‘Boro could look to take advantage of.

According to this latest report, the Teesside club are in talks with Fulham over a loan deal to bring Kamara to The Riverside Stadium until the end of the season, with manager Neil Warnock seemingly keen to boost his attacking options.

It is thought that Fulham are willing to let Kamara leave on this the final day of the winter transfer window, in order to give the 25-year-old the chance of more regular game time.

Since joining Fulham from Amiens in the summer of 2017, Kamara has scored 17 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers.

The Frenchman has also twice helped Scott Parker’s side win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, once in his debut campaign with the club in 2017/18, and then again last season.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Middlesbrough.

It does seem as though Neil Warnock is keen to add a striker to his options before the window closes, with that an area that has been discussed regularly this month.

That is something they would be able to do were they to bring Kamara to the Riverside Stadium, where his experience and success at this level with Fulham could be useful for play-off chasing ‘Boro.

Given his lack of game time at Fulham recently, Kamara himself could also be open to a deal such as this, meaning it could be one that works well for all concerned.