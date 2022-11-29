Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott makes admission about sales of rising stars

Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott has admitted that the Championship club have the option of cashing in on their rising stars but the aim is to “go to the Premier League with these players”.

January looks likely to be a busy month at the Riverside as it is the first transfer window since Michael Carrick was brought in to replace Chris Wilder.

The 41-year-old head coach, for whom Boro is his first job in permanent management, has started to turn things around and took 10 points from the final four games before the World Cup break – to leave 14th in the Championship table.

Carrick will likely want to make the most of his first opportunity to strengthen and shape his squad but January also brings the threat of potential departures – with Isaiah Jones once again linked with a Premier League move.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Scott has revealed that the club are looking to hold onto their rising stars rather than cash in but admitted that the option of selling them for a profit is there if needed.

He said: “You’ve got to drop those types of players [experienced leaders] in, but then around that, you also do want the likes of Riley McGree and Isaiah Jones coming in and coming through too. That’s not to then sell them – it’s not to get them up to a point and then sell them to make a load of money, it’s about them adding something to the team.

“It’s there [the possibility to sell and make money] if you need it, but ideally, you want to go to the Premier League with these players and make that step with them. It’s not asset-only, but there’s certainly a strategy to ensure that we do recruit some young players.”

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Boro fans.

The place of a Championship club in the football food chain means that it is inevitable that some of your most exciting players will get snapped up by bigger fish but it seems Scott, who will be in charge of much of the transfer decision-making at the Riverside moving forward, is not looking to do that at the moment.

He’s admitted that it is an option, and you’d imagine one they’ll take if a big offer were to be made, but the first priority is to keep them around to help the promotion push.

The turnaround under Carrick has been impressive so far but there is still a long way to go for the Teessiders, who will likely need a strong window to boost their hopes.