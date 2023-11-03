Highlights Middlesbrough have found their footing after losing key players in the previous transfer window, including Chuba Akpom.

Akpom joined Ajax in the summer, but it has been a difficult start to the season for the Dutch giants.

Akpom scored his first goal for Ajax in a recent win, and he will need to build on this momentum to make a more significant impact.

After a summer of change, Middlesbrough have started to find their feet as they look to win promotion under Michael Carrick.

In fairness, patience was going to be needed for Boro, as they lost several key players in the previous window, most notably Chuba Akpom.

Chuba Akpom scores first Ajax goal

The forward was transformed by Carrick, scoring 28 goals as Boro reached the play-offs, but when they ultimately fell short, a summer departure always seemed likely.

And, in the end, Akpom joined Ajax, in what seemed like a good move for the player, given the way they’ve played football over the years.

However, it’s been a terrible start to the campaign for the Amsterdam outfit. A heavy defeat to rivals Feyenoord was abandoned after fans protested, and they are yet to win in the Europa League.

Incredibly, going into a game against Volendam last night, Ajax were bottom of the table, but they won 2-0 to move up to 15th.

It’s a game that Akpom will remember as well, as the ex-Arsenal youngster got his first goal for the Dutch giants, scoring the crucial second to pick up the points.

There was visible relief in Akpom in his celebration, and he will hope it’s the catalyst for more goals to come.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Hayden Hackney sends Chuba Akpom message

This was a big moment for Akpom, and he took to Instagram after the game to where he referenced ‘the first’ goal for his new side.

It prompted plenty of responses from teammates past and present, which included Hackney, as the Boro man replied with ‘Chuuuuba’ and several fire emojis, as he showed support for the player.

The two built up a good relationship on the pitch under Carrick, and they were key to helping the Teesside outfit to a top six finish last season.

Will Chuba Akpom regret leaving Middlesbrough?

As mentioned, Ajax have been a shambles so far this season, and one win against a struggling Volendam doesn’t change everything.

So, you can be sure that Akpom has had thoughts over the past few weeks whether he was right to leave Boro, especially as he was so integral to what Carrick had built at the Riverside Stadium.

Obviously, the pull of Ajax was obvious, but it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone to plan so far.

Now, it’s about building on the goal, and with the Eredivisie side under new management, they will hope to kick-on, and Akpom will hope to play a more prominent role in the weeks ahead.

What next for Middlesbrough?

For Hackney, the focus is on Boro, and he will be pleased with how this season is going from his own perspective.

Carrick gave the midfielder an important role after taking over, and he grasped it, adding energy and quality to the middle of the park.

Hackney will expect to be in the XI on Saturday as Boro make the long trip to face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, in what will be a tough game for Carrick’s side following their midweek cup win at Exeter.