Hayden Hackney is set to return to Middlesbrough early from international duty due to injury.

According to Ian Abrahams, the midfielder has been sent back to Boro on medical advice, having initially been called up to the England U21 side.

Hackney has been a key figure in Michael Carrick’s team so far this season, featuring in all nine of their opening league fixtures (all stats from Fbref).

The 22-year-old’s impressive performances had earned him a call-up to the England underage side for the October international break.

The Middlesbrough star has previously made seven appearances for the national team at that level, but has yet to receive a senior call-up.

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 34 (32) 3 (4) 2023-24 21 (20) 1 (0) 2024-25 9 2 (0) As of October 10th

Hayden Hackney injury latest

Hackney is reportedly set to return to Middlesbrough immediately having withdrawn from the England U21 side through injury.

It remains to be seen just how serious the issue is, or for how long he could be out, but this will come as a blow to Boro if it leads to him missing game time in the Championship as well.

There is hope that it could prove just a precautionary move to bring him back to Teesside, but no official confirmation has yet been given on the issue hampering him.

Hackney suffering an extended absence would be a real issue for Carrick’s side, with the youngster proving a key part of the team so far this season.

Injuries have plagued him in the past, with the player managing only 21 appearances in the league last season due to fitness issues.

Hackney broke into the first team squad during the 2022/23 campaign, and made 34 appearances as Boro reached the play-off semi-finals with a fifth place league finish.

He has been an important part of Carrick’s first team plans during his nearly two years at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough’s start to the season

Hackney has scored twice in the Championship so far this season, with his strikes coming in a 2-0 win over Stoke City and a 1-0 win over West Brom prior to their 2-1 loss to Watford right before the break.

Hackney has played almost every minute of league action available to him this term, only being substituted off twice, and in the closing stages in both games.

Boro have made a mixed start to the new campaign, with the team sitting eighth in the table, two points off the play-off places.

Next up for Middlesbrough is a home clash against Bristol City on 19 October.

Hackney injury issues are a real concern for Middlesbrough

Hackney is a massively exciting talent, and one of the most promising in the entire division.

But fitness issues that hampered him last year are a real concern if they arise again this season.

It would be a real blow to Carrick’s side if he were to be out for any kind of extended period, so supporters will be keen to get more information on this decision to withdraw from international duty soon.

It’s possible it’s just a precautionary issue and that he’ll be fine for next week’s game with Bristol City, but a serious injury problem would be a real blow for Boro.