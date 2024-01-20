Highlights Tony Mowbray is a Middlesbrough legend.

However, Mowbray played a crucial role in developing Amad Diallo at Sunderland, and his influence may be the reason Diallo wants to stay at Manchester United instead of joining Middlesbrough.

Diallo also wants to respect the Black Cats and this has probably made a move to the Riverside less likely.

The 60-year-old spent a very decent chunk of his playing career with the Teesside club and eventually went on to manage them, taking charge in 2010 and departing in 2013.

He may have struggled during the latter stages of his time at the Riverside - but he didn't exactly leave the club in major relegation danger and supporters will be pleased about that considering they wouldn't have wanted Mowbray's legend status to be tainted by that.

Mowbray may have gone on to manage other clubs since - but he can be proud of what he did at Boro as a player and manager - and is still doing well in the game.

Recently taking up the top job at Birmingham City, he has been backed by many to turn things around at St Andrew's following Wayne Rooney's awful spell at the helm.

Birmingham aren't the only club he has managed this term though, with the 60-year-old leading Sunderland into the current campaign.

Arriving at the Stadium of Light during the early stages of last term following the shock departure of Alex Neil, the Black Cats could have crumbled, but he ensured that didn't happen and even guided the club to a top-six finish despite their lack of forward depth and the other challenges they faced.

Unfortunately losing the play-off semis, he had to pick up his troops and also help to ensure their young additions settled in during the most recent summer.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

With this squad changes, it's no surprise that the Wearside outfit have struggled at times this season

The impact of Amad Diallo at Sunderland

One player who was crucial to that promotion push last term was Amad Diallo, who joined the Black Cats during the 2022 summer window.

With Ross Stewart out for much of the season and Ellis Simms returning to then-parent club Everton in January, the Black Cats needed the likes of Diallo and Jack Clarke to step up and contribute.

Luckily for the Wearside outfit, the pair were able to, with Diallo registering 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances for them.

One of those goals came against Luton Town in the first leg of the play-off semis.

Tony Mowbray is to blame for Middlesborugh's Amad Diallo blow

Fabrizio Romano believes Diallo is keen to stay put at his current club Manchester United this month.

The same journalist also states that he is keen to respect the Black Cats following his loan there, which has all but ruled out a switch to Boro for the Ivorian considering the two are rivals.

Because the Wearside club helped the 21-year-old to get his career back on track, it's no surprise that he has a deep affection for the Black Cats.

And the fact he thrived at the Stadium of Light has perhaps given him the confidence to think that he can be a part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

Mowbray played a huge part in Diallo's last success last season, as someone who has a great track record of developing young players.

With this in mind, Boro should be blaming one of their legends if they don't manage to recruit the Red Devils' starlet this month!