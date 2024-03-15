Highlights Dijksteel's importance at Middlesbrough has declined, raising questions about contract renewal.

With stats showing subpar performance, Middlesbrough need to decide whether to keep him.

Dijksteel's uncertain future at the club hinges on contract, advocating for a possible summer exit.

Middlesbrough currently find themselves with a lot of work to do to get into this season's Championship play-offs.

There was a bigger expectation of Boro this season, given how well they did last season under Michael Carrick.

But, unfortunately for Carrick and Middlesbrough, inconsistency in results has cost them throughout the campaign, leaving them with a lot of work to do to make it into the play-offs.

So, with a top-six finish perhaps considered unlikely, focus will soon turn to what they plan to do this summer, with Carrick likely to want to make more changes to his playing squad.

But the Middlesbrough manager will also be looking at which players he wants to continue working with and, ones he feels that they need to be moved on. One player who faces an uncertain summer is defender Anfernee Dijksteel, as he will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and there are no signs of a new contract coming.

Therefore, this summer could prove to be a vital one, as it would provide the last realistic chance of getting money for a player that has been at the club since 2019.

Anfernee Dijksteel’s contract situation at Middlesbrough

As mentioned, Middlesbrough signed Dijksteel back in 2019 from Charlton Athletic after three years with the Addicks.

The 27-year-old only had one real breakout season at Charlton before he was snapped up by Boro.

Since joining the Championship side, Dijksteel has been a consistent performer, but his importance in the side has faded in the last season or two.

He impressed in his first campaign at the club, so Middlesbrough took action and gave him a new contract in 2020, which was a five-year deal until 2025.

Right now, the defender won’t be a priority for the club when it comes to an extension, as they have other players whose contracts are expiring and loanees. Therefore, decisions need to be made about them before anything.

However, Dijksteel will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, and if Boro don't see him staying mid-term, then this next transfer window is the best chance for him to leave the club.

Middlesbrough need to make a decision about Anfernee Dijksteel

It could be stated that Dijksteel has been a rather under-the-radar signing for Middlesbrough, as the defender has played an important role in every season he’s been at the club.

In the 2020/21 season, Dijksteel played 29 times in the Championship, and then in the following campaign, he played 34 times, but he has now gone from being a regular first-teamer to someone who is playing a squad role.

Last season, the right-back played just 20 times, as injuries and competition meant he wasn’t a regular under Carrick.

Anfernee Dijksteel's 2023/24 Championship stats for Middlesbrough Matches played 16 Minutes per appearance 41 Touches 35.2 Big chances created 1 Passing accuracy per game 85% Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 0.5 Clean sheets 2 Balls recovered per game 2.1 Average rating 6.75 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 14th of March)

Sadly for the player, that has continued into this season, with Dijksteel so far only appearing in 16 games in the league. Out of those appearances, just seven have come as starts, with his last start coming against Huddersfield Town at the end of December.

In this 2023/24 campaign, Dijksteel is averaging just 41 minutes per game, during which he has helped Middlesbrough to two clean sheets in the league, as per Sofascore.com.

Dijksteel has yet to score or record an assist for Boro this season, but he has recorded one big chance for his teammates.

The 27-year-old will be more judged on his defensive duties, but the numbers show signs of a player not playing at his best. Dijksteel has just averaged 0.5 tackles per game as well as 0.8 interceptions, and he is being dribbled past 0.4 times; quite underwhelming figures.

There is no doubt that Dijksteel has been a good servant for Middlesbrough, but he has gone from being a regular starter to someone who is now more of a squad player. So, with his contract entering the final 12 months, Boro need to decide whether they are happy to keep him and let his contract run down, or if they will use this summer to move him on and get as much money as they can for him.

The player, too, have a decision to make, knowing he is heading towards the peak years of his career where he will be minded that he needs to be playing regular football. It might, then, be in the interests of everyone to part ways this summer.