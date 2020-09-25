Middlesbrough handed welcome injury boost ahead of QPR clash

Middlesbrough have been handed a welcome injury boost ahead of their match against QPR this weekend, with the news that Ashley Fletcher has been deemed fit to play.

Fletcher was a key player for Boro last season, as he scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for the club, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

But the forward was forced off against AFC Bournemouth last weekend with a knock to the leg, which left him sidelined from training with Boro earlier this week.

However, he has proven his fitness in recent days, and is set to be available for selection for their clash against the Hoops on Saturday.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from the Northern Echo), Boro’s assistant coach Kevin Blackwell issued a promising update on the fitness of Fletcher ahead of the match against QPR.

“We took him off as a precaution really. (Chuba) Akpom had just come, so we wanted to make sure we didn’t lose people because we’ve got a massive run of games coming up after the international break. In two months, we play nearly half a season’s games.

“We want to take the right precautions, and that’s really what it was with Fletch. We’re looking to go in with a full squad on Saturday.”

The Verdict:

This will be a real boost for Middlesbrough.

Boro have some strong options available to them in attack with Fletcher, Assombalonga and Akpom all being solid options to have for Neil Warnock.

If Fletcher is at his best, then I expect him to cause Mark Warburton’s side a number of problems this weekend, as they look to pick up an important three points.

I think we could see Boro sneak a win against QPR in this one.