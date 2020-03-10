Middlesbrough handed timely double boost

Middlesbrough have been handed a major injury boost in their bid to stay in the Championship as recently sidelined pair Patrick Roberts and Dael Fry have returned to training on the grass.

Jonathan Woodgate has been dealt a very cruel hand this season when it has come to injuries, seeing a large chunk if his first-team players ruled out through injury at some point or another.

Having signed very early in the January transfer window, Patrick Roberts hit the ground running at the Riverside, adding creativity and impetus to an attack lacking just that of late.

However, he was only able to make three league appearances before he was ruled out with a hamstring injury, keeping him on the sidelines for an estimated eight weeks.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, Dael Fry has been an important part of Woodgate’s ever-changing defence that has seen midfielders and full-backs deputise along with new signing Harold Moukoudi come in to add more depth.

Fry’s presence at the back was key to Boro’s push for survival but he was ruled out too, his injury back in February ruled him out for a month.

Boro’s injury problems have been boosted heading into the final nine games as both have been pictured on the club’s official website back on the grass at the training ground, as they step up their road to full fitness.

Can you name Boro’s last 15 top goalscorers?

1 of 15 Which Boro star finished as the club's top scorer in 13/14? Mustapha Carayol Albert Adomah Grant Leadbitter Emmanuel Ledesma

The verdict

This could be massive for Boro in their push to stay in the Championship, as it adds key players back into their squad for the run-in.

Fry’s absence at the back has been very noticeable as they lack natural central defenders in the squad anyway, regardless of his injury.

As well as this, Roberts’ injury has seen a distinct lack of creativity become more and more apparent as they look for goals and chances.

Seeing both return at this time could be the perfect boost that the side need, and build on the positivity of getting a vital win against Charlton Athletic at the weekend.