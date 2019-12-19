Middlesbrough handed potential injury boost ahead of Stoke City clash

Middlesbrough could welcome Britt Assombalonga back for the clash with Stoke City with the news that he’s set to return to training.

The frontman has been struggling with an ankle injury in recent weeks meaning that Jonathan Woodgate has been short of options in attack.

Assombalonga had found his form before suffering the injury but was dealt a setback after a challenge by Darren Pratley in the clash with Charlton Athletic meant another couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Confirming the news in his pre-match press conference, Woodgate said: “Britt will train today so we’ll see how he is.

“I’ve been very vocal in my support of Britt all season and he brings something extra to the team when he plays, and when defenders are playing against him they don’t like playing against him.

“So it will be a bonus if we can have him fit for the festive period.”

But with Woodgate confirming that the striker will return to training, there’s an outside chance of him return against the Potters.

Middlesbrough will be without Darren Randolph, Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend and Ryan Shotton, while Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne will miss out after picking up a three-match ban for their sending off against Swansea City.

The verdict

The news of a potential return for Britt Assombalonga could be a huge boost for Middlesbrough.

While he’s been unfit in recent weeks, the hope will have been to get him fit for the Christmas period with his goals and influence likely to play a huge part.

The striker may be touch-and-go for the clash with the Potters, but if he can play any part then I’m sure Jonathan Woodgate will be keen to get him involved.