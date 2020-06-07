Middlesbrough handed fresh update on 24-goal transfer target

Peterborough United’s director of football, Barry Fry, has said that Middlesbrough target Ivan Toney won’t be leaving ‘on the cheap’ this summer, as several clubs monitor the forward.

With 24 goals in 32 League One games this season, Toney has quickly asserted himself as one of the most prolific strikers in England. The 24-year-old was the subject of transfer talk last summer, and missed out on a move to Brentford last January too.

Several clubs are said to be keen on Toney – who has a year left on his Peterborough contract – though Middlesbrough have held a long-term interest in the striker.

The club stated their desire to bring in Toney last January but nothing came of it. Boro though are expected to reinstate their interest when the season is over, and they could have to spend big to bring him to The Riverside.

Speaking to Peterborough Today, Fry outlined the interest shown in Toney, and what they expect this coming transfer window:

“Big Bundesliga clubs and one very big American club have shown an interest, but they are not talking the numbers we would expect yet. We expect clubs who have bid for Ivan before to be back and we expect Premier League clubs to get involved when their season is finished.

