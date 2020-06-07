Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough handed fresh update on 24-goal transfer target
Peterborough United’s director of football, Barry Fry, has said that Middlesbrough target Ivan Toney won’t be leaving ‘on the cheap’ this summer, as several clubs monitor the forward.
With 24 goals in 32 League One games this season, Toney has quickly asserted himself as one of the most prolific strikers in England. The 24-year-old was the subject of transfer talk last summer, and missed out on a move to Brentford last January too.
Several clubs are said to be keen on Toney – who has a year left on his Peterborough contract – though Middlesbrough have held a long-term interest in the striker.
The club stated their desire to bring in Toney last January but nothing came of it. Boro though are expected to reinstate their interest when the season is over, and they could have to spend big to bring him to The Riverside.
Speaking to Peterborough Today, Fry outlined the interest shown in Toney, and what they expect this coming transfer window:
“Big Bundesliga clubs and one very big American club have shown an interest, but they are not talking the numbers we would expect yet. We expect clubs who have bid for Ivan before to be back and we expect Premier League clubs to get involved when their season is finished.
“The transfer window won’t open until the Premier League and Championship seasons are over which is wrong in my opinion, as lower league clubs need money now.
“We are fortunate enough to be better off than most so Ivan won’t be leaving on the cheap. He is under contract to us for another season.”
Posh have one of the fiercest attacks in League One with Toney, Mo Eisa and earlier in the season, Marcus Maddison.
Toney though has been the standout player from the third-tier, and unless Peterborough can pull off a play-off scalp then it’s hard to see him staying past the summer.
The verdict
Boro have been searching for an out-and-out goal scorer for some time now, and Toney after this season, seems to be the perfect fit.
He’s all the qualities of a top striker and would surely fit into the Championship too. With interest coming from all over the world though, it could make for a feisty transfer battle for the 24-year-old.