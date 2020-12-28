Middlesbrough handed encouraging injury update as potential return date is revealed

Middlesbrough are preparing for a trip to Hillsborough as they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening.

The Teessiders will be feeling fresh for that contest having had their clash with Rotherham United called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Millers’ camp.

Neil Warnock won’t have been complaining though as it gave him precious time to look through his squad and see who is on the way back to fitness.

One man who fits into that category is Ashley Fletcher.

The striker has been a long-term absentee since suffering a nasty hamstring injury in the autumn that promised to keep him out of action for a number of months.

Warnock has handled his absence, but seemingly won’t have to for much longer.

Discussing Fletcher’s recovery, the manager said: “Ashley Fletcher will be two to three weeks I think. I saw him yesterday, and wow, he looked really good.

“He’s back in full training said he’s feeling good. He’s stepping up his recovery now.

“He’s going to go into a two-week pre-season programme with John Thrower, the fitness guy who is really good at that.

“Fletch will be busting a gut and talking to him yesterday he’s enjoyed watching us.

“It’s good to know he’s close to coming back.”

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Middlesbrough supporters.

Ashley Fletcher was really starting to find his form in the early part of the season and so to see him ruled out was a big blow.

While it’ll take time for him to get his sharpness back, Neil Warnock will be thrilled to have another option in his attacking roster once again.