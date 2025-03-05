This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has been under significant pressure at the Riverside Stadium in recent weeks, with Rob Edwards named as a potential successor should he face the axe.

The former Luton Town boss was suggested as having been sounded out as Carrick's possible replacement, as Boro were in the midst of a slump in form across the first two months of the new year.

Edwards was strongly linked with the Middlesbrough job following Chris Wilder's departure in 2022, before Carrick was chosen to lead the club into the future.

The 42-year-old left Luton by mutual consent in early January with the Hatters sitting 20th in the Championship at the time, and has been out of work ever since.

"Had a really tough time" - Middlesbrough told Rob Edwards wouldn't be upgrade on Michael Carrick

We asked our Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson: 'Middlesbrough have been touted with Rob Edwards in recent weeks. Would he be an upgrade on Michael Carrick in your eyes or not?'

Hudson said: "Rob Edwards wouldn't be an upgrade on Michael Carrick.

"Whilst it's not been perfect under Carrick, we had a really bad run of form, and it seemed quite close to the end of his time at Boro, he's turned it around.

"It is only two games, and we need to keep that in mind and we need to keep the momentum going, but I don't think Rob Edwards would have been the right decision.

"I think he's had a really tough time of it with Luton this season, and I think bringing him in off the back of that when he's performed worse than Carrick this season, it wouldn't have been the right choice.

"I also think Carrick is possibly a manager who has a much more sound system and tactical approach. Whether that's always worked or not with Carrick, no it hasn't always worked or been faultless.

"But, I do feel like he has a style, and we've got the squad for that style at the minute."

Rob Edwards' Luton Town tactics wouldn't make him ideal fit for Middlesbrough's style of play philosophy

Middlesbrough have very much transitioned away from a direct, out-of-possession approach in recent years.

Carrick's appointment, paired with the arrival of head of football Kieran Scott in 2021, has seen the club evolve into more of a possession-based, slow build-up style, with players being recruited to specifically operate in that system.

Edwards' tactics at Luton Town were quite the opposite. Tending to operate with a back three, the Hatters leaned into their nasty, physical persona, and modeled their approach on being compact and well-organised out of possession, before launching quick and direct counter-attacks to hurt the opposition on the transition.

Rob Edwards' Championship record as Luton Town manager - per Transfermarkt Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game 51 21 12 18 1.47

It worked to great success for a while, and Edwards does have a Premier League promotion on his CV as a result, but whether it's been down to his tactics being found out somewhat, or not having the players to match the system, the Hatters are still firmly embroiled in a Championship relegation battle with just weeks of the season remaining.

Therefore, bringing in Edwards to replace Carrick mid-season may not have helped elicit better performances and results for Middlesbrough, as his philosophy and tactics would likely require a significant amount of time for the Boro players to learn and adapt to.