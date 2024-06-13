This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal in excess of £3 million to sign midfielder Aidan Morris from Columbus Crew, with Michael Carrick looking to strengthen his squad for another promotion push this summer, per The Athletic.

It was recently revealed by Teesside Live that Middlesbrough were 'down the line' with negotiations for a central midfield player, and it appears that is the 22-year-old American.

Bringing in midfield reinforcements was always going to be a priority after Lewis O’Brien returned to Nottingham Forest following his loan spell, and it’s an area where they were arguably lacking anyway.

According to a report by USA national team and MLS journalist Tom Bogert via The Athletic, Middlesbrough have agreed a $4 million (approx £3.1 million) deal to sign Morris. It is reported that the deal also includes a sell-on clause, whilst also revealing that Morris has had a long-term ambition of playing football in Europe.

The young midfielder has departed the U-23 national team camp in order to travel to Teesside to finalise the final details, but the deal will not be completed until Morris plays his last game for Columbus Crew, sources say via The Athletic.

Colombus Crew's next game is this Saturday (15 June) against New York City FC, and once that game has concluded, it is then expected he will turn his attention to his new career as a Middlesbrough player.

Imminent Middlesbrough signing of Aidan Morris hailed

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Phil Spencer of talkSPORT has offered his reaction to the deal, and is expecting Morris to usurp Jonny Howson as the club slowly phase out the veteran midfielder.

"I do have to say, the signing of Morris looks like a really great piece of business from Middlesbrough," Phil told Football League World.

"So it works out as $4 million, which is about £3.1 million and all the signs suggest Morris is a player with a really bright future ahead of him.

"The initial reports were stating that he was more of a defensive midfielder and a tough tackler. A tenacious work horse, I guess.

"One who plays in that sort of deep lying position, but a little more research shows that he's more of a ball-playing midfielder, and something that could fit in really well to Michael Carrick's team.

"Carrick has been looking for more of a physical presence in the middle of the park, and Morris is certainly a player who can fit that bill.

"But, more than anything, he's someone who is more than comfortable at getting on the ball and he looks to progress the ball up the field quite quickly.

"He looks to play direct passes, which is something that will come in very handy in this Middlesbrough side. So, while he is a player that's coming in to shore up that midfield, he's also someone who can compete with Jonny Howson, Hayden Hackney, and Dan Barlaser.

"I guess he is a sort of a Jonny Howson replacement. We are in the process of finding a player who can succeed him long-term.

"Given his age and the fact he has signed a one-year contract, I think he is someone who is looking to be phased out of the first-team fold over the course of this campaign.

Aidan Morris career stats - per Transfermarkt (12/06/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Indiana Hoosier 2 0 0 Columbus Crew 102 7 9 USMNT U-23 4 1 0 USMNT 5 0 0

"Morris is coming from Columbus Crew and it might take a bit of time to adapt to the demands of English football, but from what I've seen and heard - from people that know far more about him than I do - he does seem like a really exciting prospect with a very high ceiling in terms of what he could potentially be.

"As far as I'm concerned, he seems like a great signing for Middlesbrough.

"The fact that we are moving very quickly to bring him in is a very reassuring sign, as Middlesbrough prepare for a big season in the Championship."

Middlesbrough deal for Aidan Morris is a positive step ahead of 2024-25 season

Morris is a high-energy box-to-box midfield player, with an eye for goal as well as being a solid player out of possession, which will obviously also suit Carrick's set up at The Riverside.

A two-time MLS Cup winner with Columbus Crew, Morris missed the entire 2021 season due to injury, but has taken his game to another level since his return, and will hope to become a key player in the heart of Boro's midfield under Carrick.

In total, he has featured in 79 MLS games to date, which means he will arrive at Boro with a decent pedigree considering he is still a young player with further levels to get to in his development.

He should translate well to English football by coming from the team that play some of the best football in MLS, having been coached by one of the league's best managers in Wilfried Nancy. Carrick's high demands and intense style of play should be something Morris can adapt to quickly.

