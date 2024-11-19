Middlesbrough developed a ruthless streak going into the international break, as Michael Carrick’s men won back-to-back games and scored nine goals in the process.

Promotion is the aim for the Teesside outfit this season, and the boss will surely be optimistic that his side will be in the mix come May.

Whilst Boro are one point and one place outside the play-off places, the stats show they’ve had a very good season, with no team having a higher xG so far this season.

Championship Table (as of 18/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23

Middlesbrough’s January transfer plans should include Greg Taylor

Therefore, there’s a lot to like about Boro, so the January window should be focused on quality over quantity.

Nevertheless, there are still areas they need to address, and left-back remains something of a problem position.

Neto Borges is the current first-choice, and the Brazilian clearly has talent, but he doesn’t always convince, and Lukas Engel, who is currently out injured, is another who had struggled at times in English football.

So, if the right left-back is available, Boro should consider a move, and Celtic’s Greg Taylor is someone who represents an upgrade in that position.

Greg Taylor faces uncertain Celtic future

The Scotland international has been a key figure for Celtic, who have generally dominated domestically during his time at the club.

However, despite Taylor remaining a regular fixture under Brendan Rodgers, there are doubts about his long-term future, as his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Even with Rodgers reiterating his desire to keep Taylor, no deal has been agreed, and the ex-Kilmarnock man will leave on a free at the end of the season as things stand.

If an agreement isn’t reached, Boro could potentially have a bargain on their hands, as Celtic may want to accept a fee in January, as opposed to risk the player departing for nothing.

Greg Taylor could help Middlesbrough’s promotion push

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Boro would be able to convince Taylor to join, particularly with Celtic in the hunt for more trophies this season, and they have a good chance of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

But, a long-term offer could convince the 27-year-old to leave Scotland for the first time in his career, and he will know that Boro offer a realistic route to the Premier League.

From a football perspective, it’s a no-brainer for Boro, as Taylor would fit in straight away.

Crucially, he is comfortable in possession, with his best years in the green-and-white hoops arguably coming under Ange Postecoglou, where he was often asked to play an inverted role.

With that in mind, he should be able to adapt to Carrick’s demands, and he will bring a balance to the side down the flank.

There’s no denying that Taylor could improve defensively, but he is aggressive and competitive in the way he plays, and you would expect him to be able to cope with the Championship.

Another factor that can’t be overlooked is that Taylor would be another winner added to this Boro squad.

We know the pressure builds in a promotion race, so having players who have been there and done it is a massive factor.

There is a huge spotlight on players who play for Celtic, where you simply have to win every week. As mentioned, Taylor can handle that, as his numerous medals prove.

The January window is notoriously difficult for finding quality and value, but Taylor ticks both boxes for Middlesbrough if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal at Parkhead.

So, it’s a transfer they should explore, and it would be a real coup for Boro to help their promotion bid if they can convince the left-back to try a new challenge in January.