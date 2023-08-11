Middlesbrough will hope they can get past this transfer window with all their key players remaining while maybe still adding one or two new faces.

The club has already made seven summer signings in this window, and it hasn’t been reported that they are stopping there.

Michael Carrick turned Middlesbrough’s season around completely when he walked through the door at the back end of last year, and despite missing out on the play-off final by the narrowest of margins, Carrick will hope to go one better this time around.

Therefore, that explains why the club has been so proactive in the market, but as the window gets to its final few weeks before it shuts, striker Chuba Akpom is continuing to be linked with a possible move away.

What is the latest on Chuba Akpom’s situation at Middlesbrough?

The 2022/23 season saw Akpom have his best season as a footballer, netting 28 goals as Middlesbrough finished in the Championship play-offs.

The 27-year-old won the league’s golden boot and did so while adopting a new, unfamiliar position in Carrick’s team.

The forward’s exploits have course not gone unnoticed, with Premier League side Sheffield United showing a keen interest in the player. Journalist Alan Nixon has even reported that should the Blades lose midfielder Sander Berge, which they have now as he’s joined Burnley, then they could use some of that money to go after Akpom.

But they are not the only side interested, as French side Lens have joined the race, with it being reported that they made an £8 million bid for the striker.

As well as Lens, European giants Ajax are also said to be in the race for the Middlesbrough striker, with them looking to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign in the Eredivisie.

Akpom only has one year remaining on his current contract at the Riverside Stadium and the club are believed to value the striker at around £15 million.

While it remains unclear who is leading the race for the forward, Akpom can’t afford to let an opportunity to play for a side like Ajax slip by.

Why should Chuba Akpom grasp Ajax opportunity?

It has been well documented that Akpom is in the final year of his contract at Middlesbrough, and with it looking unlikely he is going to sign a new contract, these remaining weeks of the transfer window could be Boro’s final chance of selling the player for a decent fee.

So, for Middlesbrough, the interest emerging from teams like Ajax and Lens, as well as Sheffield United remaining keen, should be a good thing because, while they will want to keep hold of the player, it doesn’t make financial sense to do so, seeing as he will leave for nothing next summer.

But for Akpom, an opportunity presents itself for him to possibly join a very big European football club in Ajax, and it is something he shouldn’t let slip away.

Of course, we have to see if the Dutch side is genuine about their interest, but given the possible options the forward currently has, Ajax would be by far the best.

He would join a side that can offer him European football, and while it may not be the Champions League this season, most times that is the competition Ajax are competing in.

Furthermore, he will get to test himself on a big European scale and prove to the doubters he had at Arsenal that he is more than capable of performing at a top level other than the Championship.

For Ajax, they would be adding a forward who netted 28 times last season, but his all-round game dramatically improved.

The 27-year-old was a consistent threat at the top end of the pitch, averaging 2.6 shots per game with 1.3 dribbles averaged, and his presence and stature in front of goal were a nuisance for defenders as he was fouled 2.4 times per game, as per WhoScored.com.

Akpom showed some versatility in his game last season, adapting to the number 10 role, a position that allowed him to carry on performing. As well as scoring goals, Akpom was a creative spark for his time, picking up two assists and averaging 0.6 key passes per game he played.

The forward had his best season by miles last time out, and maybe a summer move to a club like Ajax can help him continue that form and even better his game that bit more as he enters the crucial years of his career.