This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough are in serious contention to land a play-off spot for the second time in three seasons come the end of the current campaign, while the more optimistic among the Riverside Stadium faithful may believe their side have an outside chance of automatic promotion.

Michael Carrick's men have managed an impressive four wins in their last five games, and have established a reputation as a free-scoring team courtesy of the manner of those victories.

Only Norwich City have scored more goals in the Championship this term than Boro, who have recently defeated QPR 4-1, Luton Town 5-1, Oxford United 6-2, and Hull City 3-1.

But while Boro are making their mark on the goal scoring charts and, indeed, the league table, Premier League clubs could be setting their eyes on Carrick's finest attacking talent ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Boro fan pundit raises Ben Doak, Finn Azaz concern

Football League World asked our Middlesbrough fan pundit, Jasper Hudson, what his biggest fear ahead of the January transfer window was.

Jasper said: "Biggest fear heading into January is definitely losing one of two irreplaceable players for us this season in Ben Doak and Finn Azaz.

"I really think they are irreplaceable to us, the difference since Ben Doak's come in has been noticeable.

"We've picked up, we're better, he's such a good player for us.

"It's getting backed up in his numbers and even the players, they all know on the pitch, they know how good he is.

"But, obviously, it might be out of our control with it being a loan, and whether they (parent club Liverpool) have got an option to recall him in January or not.

"Maybe they want him to be a different challenge, or maybe an offer comes in for him so it's out of our control.

"The bigger fear is losing Finn Azaz, he's so integral to the way we play, and I really can't see any replacements, at least in the Championship.

"His numbers have finally started coming through, it was a slow start to the season but not through his own fault, just it wasn't going his way, really.

"But he's picked up so much, getting goals, assists and everyone can see it, the way he plays, he is integral to the way we play, the way we attack.

"He links everything together, and I just don't think, at the club, we have anyone (else) who can do that.

"It was clear when he was missing against Blackburn, everything.

"We just missed that creative option, the one who was going to break down play, and losing (Riley) McGree as well, we had no creativity in there.

"We had the directness of Doak, but no one like Finn Azaz to link it all together.

"So, I think losing Finn Azaz or Ben Doak would be the worst thing that could happen to us, because they're both just irreplaceable at this level, really.

"They're both top, top Championship players, and it's very difficult to get someone as good as them in, if they do leave."

Losing Doak or Azaz would be detrimental to Middlesbrough's promotion bid

Jasper is right to point out Azaz and Doak as key assets that Boro do not want to lose during the January transfer window, amid the battle for a spot in next season's Premier League.

While he had a slow start to the season, Azaz now has five goals and three assists in his last three games alone, and an overall return of six goals and seven assists in 17 Championship appearances.

Finn Azaz 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 17 Starts 17 Pass accuracy % 76.5 Chances created 46 Expected assists (xA) 3.67 Assists 7 Shots 51 Shots on target 21 Expected goals (xG) 4.54 Goals 6

That sort of prolific form is highly unlikely to go unnoticed, and seems almost certain to witness Premier League clubs sniffing around his services at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, winger Doak has notched one goal and five assists in 13 second tier outings so far this term, but Liverpool do retain the option to recall him in January.