Middlesbrough finalise transfer swoop for Wolves player

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old left-sided player is highly-rated at Molineux but with Rayan Ait-Nouri ahead of him in the pecking order he has found opportunities hard to come by.

Therefore, Giles has spent recent years out on loan, featuring for Coventry and Rotherham among other clubs.

His most recent temporary spells came last season with Cardiff and Blackburn in the Championship and he was particularly impressive with the Welsh outfit, where he registered nine assists in 21 games from wing-back.

Admittedly, his time at Ewood Park didn’t go as well, as Giles failed to nail down a regular starting spot in his preferred position.

He is expected to take a wing-back role in Wilder’s team as his move from Wolves was announced by Boro this afternoon.

Bringing in someone down the left flank had been a priority for the Teesside outfit as Neil Taylor was a regular in that position during the run-in but he has since been released.

He is Boro’s second signing this week after keeper Liam Roberts joined on a free transfer.

The verdict

This is an outstanding bit of business by Boro as in Giles they have got a player who is perfect for the way that Wilder wants the team to play.

He is capable defensively but his main attributes are going forward, where he boasts excellent delivery and good pace.

So, he should be ideally suited to Wilder’s formation and you would expect him to be a regular as Boro look to win promotion back to the Premier League next season.

