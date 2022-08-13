Middlesbrough finalise transfer swoop for West Brom player

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Alex Mowatt on a season-long loan from West Brom.

The midfielder only joined Albion last summer and his arrival was seen as a real coup for the Baggies due to the performances he had put in for Barnsley over the years.

However, with Steve Bruce making changes to the midfield in the transfer window, it became apparent that Mowatt was going to struggle for minutes this season, with the 27-year-old only featuring as a late substitute in the opening two league games.

Therefore, a potential switch had been mooted and Boro announced this morning that Mowatt had completed his move to the club late last night.

His arrival will be a major boost for Chris Wilder, who had been keen to bring in another midfielder who has the ability to create chances and score goals after Marcus Tavernier left for Bournemouth in a big-money deal earlier in the window.

Boro, who play Sheffield United tomorrow, are still expected to be very active ahead of the deadline, with new strikers the priority for Wilder.

The verdict

This is an excellent bit of business for Boro as it’s an area of the pitch they needed to strengthen and in Mowatt they have got a proven player at this level who should be able to make an instant impact.

From Albion’s perspective you could argue it’s a risk to loan someone to a promotion rival but the reality is that he will have wanted to play and this will free up space and wages that can be used elsewhere.

So, it’s a good move for all parties and Mowatt will now be looking forward to playing a key role for Boro.

